Pure Culture Beauty to Debut on Hudson’s Bay Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Culture Beauty, an innovative skincare brand using data and science to deliver a comprehensive, customized skincare regimen to consumers, is expanding its footprint and launching on Hudson’s Bay’s online marketplace, thebay.com. This is Pure Culture Beauty’s first retail platform following its launch in September 2020 by Victor Casale, former Chief Chemist of MAC Cosmetics and founder of CoverFX, and Joy Chen, former CEO of YesTo and H2O+ Beauty.



Pure Culture Beauty takes an innovative approach to skincare, offering a suite of personalized skincare products that are uniquely developed to target the individual’s skin microbiome and improve the skin’s overall health. With the launch onto thebay.com, Hudson’s Bay customers will be able to purchase Pure Culture Beauty’s Custom Skincare Set that includes the At-Home Skin Test and Skin Profile Analysis Test – which informs the product formulas for a custom serum, cleanser, and moisturizer – directly from the site. Pure Culture Beauty is expected to enter Hudson’s Bay retail stores via pop-up shops later in 2021.

“As a Canadian, I am especially thrilled to partner with Hudson’s Bay to offer the benefits of our products to even more Canadians,” said Victor Casale.

The brand already had deep ties to Canada, with manufacturing and distribution based in Ontario. Pure Culture Beauty launched in Canada in April 2021, allowing Canadian customers to order products from pureculturebeauty.com and have them shipped directly to their homes.

About Pure Culture Beauty

At Pure Culture Beauty, we deliver pure products for the culture of your skin. Our company, founded by Joy Chen and Victor Casale, was launched with a bold vision for the beauty industry: to deliver personalized skincare products that are just right for you. Using the results of our Skin Profile Analysis and At-Home Skin Tests, we deliver customized solutions straight to your doorstep. Our gender-neutral products were designed to work as a system, formulated with clean, active ingredients to enhance your skin’s overall health. So, as your skin changes, so do the products we make for you. Pure Culture Beauty is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit PureCultureBeauty.com.

Media contact: Erin Gaffney

EGaffney@GroupGordon.com

(212) 784-5720



