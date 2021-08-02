Nobu Trading Plans U.S. Launch of its Innovative Health Products for Babies, Kids, and Adults

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, London-based Nobu Trading announced plans to export its popular healthcare product lines for babies, children, and adults to America.

“We have cutting-edge healthcare products from Nobu Baby, Athomer and Dr. Kontos that will help babies, kids and adults with respiratory problems,” said Norbert Bujtas, founder and CEO of Nobu Baby.

Bujtas said Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray was developed by scientists and our nasal spray manufacturer to be the future of the nasal spray. A gentle, 99% natural seawater spray with molecular iodine. This spray is expected to be a game-changer in the healthcare industry and is being launched in the US, UK and Europe this summer.

Nobu Baby’s Benny Nasal Aspirator, developed by ENT specialists, is the closest to the hospital-grade aspirators - fast, safe and suitable for babies from birth.

“Lifesaver! After trying some of the ‘usual’ aspirators, we decided to give this one a go, and it worked amazingly! Our 10-week-old daughter just loves it – it really gets her tiny nose clean and helps her breathe. One of the best purchases ever!” said Dan S. (a satisfied customer).

“Our aspirator helps thousands of babies and parents,” Bujtas said. “There are no more sleepless nights for the family.”

Dr. Kontos’ Essential Drops' product range is also coming to the US this summer, including the organic Essential Iodine Drops with a unique formula, which boosts the immune system, supports thyroid function and helps all organs in the body.

Bujtas said Nobu Trading will also introduce two nasal sprays from its Athomer product lines in September:

Athomer Sea Water Nasal Spray with Propolis is a gentle, natural nasal spray for adults and children. The presence of propolis with soothing, emollient and antiseptic properties promotes the health of the nasal mucosa.

Athomer Moisturizing and Care Sea Water Nasal Spray is also for newborns and adults. The spray moisturizes the nose and helps relieve nasal dryness.

“We have developed health and wellness products that help people improve the quality of their lives,” Bujtas said, adding that Nobu was recently recognized as the 2020 “Leading Innovators in Nasal Medical Products” in the United Kingdom.

"We use top-grade recycled materials for packaging and our food-supplement range is gluten-free and vegan," he added.

For more information, visit www.incarvexx.co.uk , essentialdrops.co, and www.nobu-baby.com .

