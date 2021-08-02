The Human Future and Open Health Tools Are Excited to Announce They Are Now Working Together to Publish Even More Great Health Content

New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The teams behind the Institute on Biotechnology and The Human Future and Open Health Tools are excited to announce that they have now combined forces. In future, the research and content published by thehumanfuture.org will now be moved over to Open Health Tools for readers’ convenience and ease of access.

This partnership marks a new chapter, with the research teams from both sites now working together and benefitting from the shared expertise that puts them in a great position to create even more great health and biohacking content including articles, research overviews, and supplement reviews.

Nick Cameron from The Human Future said, “All of us at The Human Future are very excited to be teaming up with Open Health Tools to help people keep up with the very latest updates in the world of biotechnology, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Johan Theorin of Open Health Tools added, “Open Health Tools is so pleased to be able to welcome our new colleagues to the fold – we truly believe that, together, we will achieve great things.”

A new chapter

The Institute on Biotechnology and the Human Future (also known as The Human Future), is a leading research institute on a mission to explore the exciting possibilities that stem from advances in biotechnology. The Human Future researches the very latest developments in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and biohacking, as well as discussing how this progress can be used to optimize human health and performance.

Open Health Tools is a website aimed at informing people who want to enhance various aspects of their health and performance by manipulating their biology – sometimes known as biohackers. The team behind the site work tirelessly to provide up-to-date information and useful content that can help you be the best version of yourself with the help of the latest advances in the fields of natural performance enhancement and medicinal, sports, nutrition, and biological sciences. By publishing the latest biohacking news and in-depth supplement reviews, the Open Health Tools team aims to keep you informed about the various ways you can optimize your mind and body and improve your life.

By working together, the merged teams from The Human Future and Open Health Tools hope to take things up a notch and offer readers more variety in their supplement reviews, expanding them to cover probiotics, prebiotics, and multivitamins as well as joint supplements, nootropics, and MCT oils.

You can rely on the Open Health Tools website to reject pseudoscience and propaganda, instead favoring scientific evidence and factual integrity as the basis of all content. Content creators for the site all have a scientific educational background, with a variety of masters’ degrees covering psychology, biomedical science, and sports science. They truly believe that lots of tiny changes to your lifestyle, sleeping habits, supplement regime and diet can add up to have a very positive impact on your life, unearthing some impressive benefits in health and performance.

Be sure to visit the Open Health Tools website to stay up to date with the progress being made in the field of biotechnology and biohacking!

More information

For more information about the Institute on Biotechnology and The Human Future, please visit https://www.thehumanfuture.org/.

For more information about New York physiotherapists Open Health Tools, you can visit https://www.openhealthtools.org/.

If you have any inquiries, please direct them to the team by emailing press@openhealthtools.org.

