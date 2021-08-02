Dermatology Specialists of Florida Expands and Relocates Fort Walton Beach Office to Include Addition of Aqua Medical Spa

Panama City, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After experiencing major growth since originally opening in Fort Walton Beach during the summer of 2011, Dermatology Specialists of Florida is relocating to a new space to best serve the needs of their patients.

Effective August 2, 2021, Dermatology Specialists of Florida will be located at 3 Racetrack Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, just 1.3 miles from their old office. The new office is at the popular intersection of Mooney and Racetrack, directly across from the old Ocean City/Wright Fire Station now Wilson Auto Sports.

In addition to a larger space with more patient exam rooms and ample parking, Dr. Michael Stickler, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon and Certified Physician Assistant Amy West will be offering medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology to include Mohs micrographic surgery, laser treatments and cosmetic injectables such as Botox and fillers.

“Moving into this new space is another step in ensuring our commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience,” said Dr. Michael Stickler. “And expanding to include Aqua Medical Spa ensures that our patients can receive comprehensive dermatology care all under the same roof.”

Patients can continue to expect the same exceptional level of care plus the addition of a licensed aesthetician. The on-site, physician supervised Aqua Medical Spa will offer a full menu of rejuvenating and regenerating anti-aging treatments from custom facials and chemical peels to body contouring, cosmetic injectables and laser skin resurfacing.

“We’re excited about the relocation of our Fort Walton Beach office, and we look forward to expanding our services to patients in the area,” said Amy West, PA-C at Dermatology Specialists of FL in Fort Walton Beach.

For those who have any questions regarding this information, please call the Fort Walton Beach Office Administrator, Amanda Brusseau directly at (850) 796-3376, Ext 2605 or email amanda.brusseau@dermatologyspecialistsfl.com.

###

For more information about Dermatology Specialists, contact the company here:



Dermatology Specialists

Harmony Nagy, Director of Marketing

(850) 252-4423

Harmony.Nagy@DermSolutionsGroup.com

2505 Harrison Avenue

Panama City, FL 32405