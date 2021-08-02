RelayChain Unifies DeFi with Bridges Connecting the World's Leading Blockchains

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelayChain is thrilled to announce Bridging as a Service (BaaS) , a new decentralized technology that quickly and securely links liquidity across the world's largest blockchains and can be seamlessly integrated into any qualifying DEX or dApp to offer new DeFi trading opportunities.



The proliferation of smart-contract blockchains like AVAX, DOT, ADA and MATIC has fragmented DeFi into islands-of-value, leaving investors and traders stranded and unable to easily move their assets between chains. Enter the Relay Bridge - a simple and secure way to shuttle crypto between the world's leading blockchains.

The Relay Bridge was developed in Q1 2020, and for over a year it powered the Zero Exchange DEX, which exceeded 70 Million TVL and securely processed over $1 Billion in transactions.

Presently, Relay enables cross-chain swaps between Ethereum, Polygon (Matic), Avalanche, and Polkadot (via KSM/Moonbeam) and more. Relay partners can integrate cross-chain bridges directly within their applications and effortlessly link liquidity and trades across blockchains. A white labeling service to assist partners in quickly bringing cross-chain to their application is available. White label partners that provide liquidity can earn a multitude of Bridge benefits.

Starting August 3rd, $RELAY can be purchased directly at RelayChain.com or traded on trustworthy decentralized exchanges such as Quickswap.

Under the hood, Relay is a completely new DeFi animal. Holders that stake $RELAY power the Bridge's cross-chain swaps and earn native gas fee tokens in return. This is a simpler use of liquidity that greatly reduces the risk to the provider.

Relay's growth is linked to the Bridge volume. As Relay users increase, $RELAY holders will benefit from increased rewards, which could further increase interest in holding $RELAY, ad infinitum.

When one considers high utility additions to the crypto-currency landscape, Relay solves cross-chain swaps with an elegance similar to how Chainlink Oracles solve pricing data.

About RelayChain

RelayChain is leading the race to bridge all of DeFi. With RelayChain, users can execute fast cross-chain trades or quickly deploy a bridge within their DEX or dApp. Earn bridge fees in ETH, MATIC, DOT, AVAX, HECO and more.

Social Links

https://twitter.com/relay_chain

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q_XLKQtI-x5PUa4Rg3RrQ

https://t.me/relaychaincommunity

Media Contact

Company: RelayChain

E-mail: hello@relaychain.com

Website: https://www.relaychain.com

SOURCE: RelayChain