LookingGlass Expands Team with Experts in Cybersecurity, National Security, and Artificial Intelligence

Reston, VA., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reston, VA., August 3, 2021 - LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, the leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the hiring today of Mike Jackson as Chief of Staff, and David Marcus as Senior Director of Cyber Intelligence. Both hires bring decades of experience to their positions on the rapidly growing LookingGlass team.

Jackson brings more than 20 years of strategic planning, U.S. government policy expertise, and leadership to the team. Prior to joining LookingGlass, Jackson served as a Director of Research and Analysis for the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. While there, he was instrumental in developing recommendations for the U.S. government to adopt artificial intelligence solutions at scale in support of national security, national defense, and national intelligence missions.

Prior to joining the Commission, he was a strategist for the Under Secretary of the Army and supported various Army modernization initiatives including Army acquisition reform, standing up the Army Futures Command, and establishing the Army Artificial Intelligence Task Force at Carnegie Mellon University. Jackson also served for over 21 years in the Army in a variety of command and staff positions as an infantry officer and functional area strategist. He retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Jackson graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Relations. He holds a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies with a concentration in International Affairs from Georgetown University and a Master of Military Arts and Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

In addition to Jackson, LookingGlass also brought on board Marcus as the Senior Director of Cyber Intelligence. He has co-created methodologies and analytical processes to effectively research and target hackers and cyber threat actors both locally and internationally. He built Intelligence Summaries and presentations based on prevalent threats, APT groups, or attacks and delivered thousands of intelligence products and briefings based upon unique customer intelligence requirements.

Prior to joining LookingGlass, Marcus served as a senior Principal Engineer at both McAfee and Intel, where he helped drive intelligence, detection methodologies and data analytic roadmaps as well as overall technical direction as part of their Technical Leadership Teams. He is a recognized authority on nation-state threat actors, cybercriminals, cyber threats, malware, and ransomware. Marcus has presented at numerous cybersecurity conferences and events, including DEF CON, DC SkyTalks, Black Hat, PH-Neutral, Intel Developer Conference, McAfeeFOCUS, BSides, SkyDogCon, DerbyCon, HouSecCon, HackMiami, ThotCon, Hacker Halted and many others.

“We are thrilled to expand the LookingGlass team with these two strategic hires. Mike’s rich background in artificial intelligence and national security will help our team identify how to best position our technologies to help our customers fight the next cyber war. As a complement, Dave’s deep cybersecurity expertise, and his focus on threats in particular, will help us better identify and provide unique and actionable insights to our customers,” said LookingGlass Executive Vice President, Ron Nielson.

“The leadership team at LookingGlass is exceptional, and the company’s commitment to helping customers meet their missions resonated deeply. I look forward to working with our team to provide the best solutions for our customers,” added Jackson.

“I’ve used LookingGlass solutions and followed the company closely for some time. It’s an honor to be joining the team. I’m excited to combine my experience with the industry leading services and products from LookingGlass to deliver even greater value to our customers,” added Marcus.

If you would like to find out more about LookingGlass and its offerings, visit https://www.lookingglasscyber.com/ for more details or to request a demo.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is the global cybersecurity leader that provides public and private sector clients with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their financial, economic, and national security interests.

Find out how we can help your organization at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com.