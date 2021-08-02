New Name, Improved Ordering Experience for Dallas-Area Delivery Service

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the propane grill tank delivery service Propane Taxi announced it will now operate under the name Cynch in the Dallas market. The change comes with a simplified ordering process and a refreshed brand look on its website www.cynch.com.



“For two years we’ve been working behind the scenes to create a faster check out and a more modern look with a cooler name,” explained Jonny Poe, Cynch director. “We’re certain our customers will be pleased, and we’re excited for them to experience the improvements.”

Launched in 2006, Propane Taxi has become synonymous with convenience by transforming the process for exchanging propane grill tanks. In 2018, AmeriGas Propane, L.P. acquired Propane Taxi and officially launched the Cynch brand the following year in Philadelphia. Dallas and three other cities are the final Propane Taxi markets to be rebranded under the Cynch name.

“We’ve never been afraid to try new things to enhance the customer experience,” said Chris Cook, Vice President of Marketing, Growth & Retention for AmeriGas. “We want our customers to have many options to choose from when exchanging their tanks. Cynch is just another convenient way to do that.”

In addition to an improved check-out experience, customers will benefit from a more favorable referral program. Delivery days will remain the same. Existing customers will be prompted to update some account information at Cynch.com to place their order through the new streamlined process. New customers looking to schedule a tank exchange or the delivery of a spare tank can simply visit the Cynch website, confirm they are in the delivery area, choose their delivery date, and specify the location of where the tank should be delivered and where any exchanges can be picked up. There are no subscriptions, no commitments, and deliveries are no contact.

When customers order from Cynch, they will still receive the same AmeriGas propane tanks they’re accustomed to, just now with the Cynch logo. Tanks that aren’t Cynch/Propane Taxi can still be exchanged through the service, or customers without an exchange can opt to buy a spare tank to have on hand.

“We know our customers count on us to be there for them. Our new name won’t change that,” said Lynsey Hiro, Cynch product manager. “Our customers can continue to rely on us to make their propane grill tank exchange as safe and easy as possible.”

Cynch serves a growing number of select markets across the country with propane tank delivery for grills, patio heaters, fire tables and generators.

For information, visit Cynch’s website at www.cynch.com.

About Cynch

Launched in 2019, Cynch is a propane grill tank delivery service available in select markets across the U.S. Through the company’s website, residential and small business customers can schedule no-contact propane tank deliveries for the date and location of their choosing, without any commitments. Cynch is brand of AmeriGas Propane, L.P., which is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa. For more information, please call 1-888-525-2899 or visit www.cynch.com.

