Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Shell International B.V. Shell International B.V.

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY (1) A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND (2) A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

August 2, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that the following transactions in respect of the Company’s B ordinary shares (“RDSB Shares”) occurred on July 30, 2021:

  • the estate of the late Mr Hugh Mackenzie, of which Sir Andrew Mackenzie, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), is an executor, transferred 631 RDSB Shares to the beneficiaries of the estate: and
  • as a beneficiary of the estate of the late Mr Hugh Mackenzie, Sir Andrew Mackenzie received 126 of the aforementioned 631 RDSB Shares, as inheritance.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Estate of Mr Hugh Mackenzie
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a PDMR: Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair and Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary shares
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency GBP
Price N/A – transfer from estate
Volume 631
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 
631
N/A
N/A

Date of transaction July 30, 2021
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Mackenzie
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chair and Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary shares
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares by way of inheritance
Currency GBP
Price N/A – transfer from estate
Volume 126
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 
126
N/A
N/A
Date of transaction July 30, 2021
Place of transaction London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550