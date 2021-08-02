NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY (1) A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND (2) A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

August 2, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that the following transactions in respect of the Company’s B ordinary shares (“RDSB Shares”) occurred on July 30, 2021:

the estate of the late Mr Hugh Mackenzie, of which Sir Andrew Mackenzie, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), is an executor, transferred 631 RDSB Shares to the beneficiaries of the estate: and

as a beneficiary of the estate of the late Mr Hugh Mackenzie, Sir Andrew Mackenzie received 126 of the aforementioned 631 RDSB Shares, as inheritance.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Estate of Mr Hugh Mackenzie 2. Reason for the notification Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a PDMR: Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair and Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary shares Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares Currency GBP Price N/A – transfer from estate Volume 631 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

631

N/A

N/A



Date of transaction July 30, 2021 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Mackenzie 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chair and Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary shares Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares by way of inheritance Currency GBP Price N/A – transfer from estate Volume 126 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

126

N/A

N/A Date of transaction July 30, 2021 Place of transaction London

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550