Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Shell International B.V. Shell International B.V.

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

August 2, 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jane
Last Name(s) Lute
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Currency USD
Price $39.91
Volume 2,501
Total $99,826.41
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total 		 

 

2,501
$39.91
$99,826.41

Date of transaction July 30, 2021
Place of transaction New York (XNYS)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550