NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
August 2, 2021
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|Van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price (Average)
|£14.56
|Volume
|5,000
|Total
|£72,812.65
|Aggregated information
Shares were PURCHASED in batches
|Batch 1
|Batch 2
|Batch 3
|Batch 4
|Volume
|282
|383
|428
|647
|Price
|£14.52
|£14.55
|£14.56
|£14.59
|Total
|£4,094.64
|£5,572.65
|£6,231.68
|£9,439.73
|Batch 5
|Batch 6
|Batch 7
|Batch 8
|Volume
|419
|464
|696
|Price
|£14.60
|£14.62
|£14.53
|Total
|£6,117.40
|£6,783.68
|£10,112.88
|Batch 9
|Batch 10
|Batch 11
|Volume
|198
|204
|1079
|Price
|£14.54
|£14.51
|£14.57
|Total
|£2,878.92
|£2,960.04
|£15,721.03
|Date of Transaction
|July 30, 2021
|Place of Transaction
|London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
