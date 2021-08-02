NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

August 2, 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Ben

Last Name(s) Van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendments Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares

Currency GBP

Price (Average) £14.56

Volume 5,000

Total £72,812.65

Aggregated information

Shares were PURCHASED in batches





Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4

Volume 282 383 428 647

Price £14.52 £14.55 £14.56 £14.59

Total £4,094.64 £5,572.65 £6,231.68 £9,439.73

Batch 5 Batch 6 Batch 7 Batch 8

Volume 419 464 696

Price £14.60 £14.62 £14.53

Total £6,117.40 £6,783.68 £10,112.88

Batch 9 Batch 10 Batch 11

Volume 198 204 1079

Price £14.54 £14.51 £14.57