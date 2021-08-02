Business Energy UK: Newly Launched Business Energy Comparison Site Offers UK Businesses Tangible Savings in Wake of Covid 19

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), more than 250,000 small businesses in the United Kingdom were set to fold this year and 20% of small business owners think it will take them three or more years to recover financially from the effects of Covid.

A new website (www.businessenergyuk.com) has been launched by Chris Richards, founder of socially-conscious comparison site, Utility Saving Expert, to help save business owners on gas and electricity bills. The site has the potential of saving small business owners up to £1,150 per year.

Chris Richards’ www.businessenergyuk.com offers full business gas and business electricity comparison deals, as well as a full online commercial energy switching service, with energy experts are available to help by phone on 0800 464 7677.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes have taken financial loss and strain over the last year, with carve-out deals surging by 182% and company balance sheets have been put under intense strain as companies were forced to take on high levels of debt due to sharp income reduction amid Covid restrictions.

Depending on the type of business, a large portion of operating costs may be attributed to commercial energy costs, but many companies could end up paying more than they should simply because they don’t compare business energy prices and tariffs.

Based in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, Business Energy UK provides companies with the ability to compare offers in seconds, thanks to its website www.businessenergyuk.com and the clever comparison and switching technology that it harnesses, tariff comparison is available in as little as 60 seconds.

The service is not only capable of saving businesses a great deal of money but is also entirely free to use for any business. It is simply a matter of providing the user with basic information about how the commercial entity typically uses its energy.

There is an opportunity to compare and tailor business energy tariffs from major and smaller energy suppliers based on the specific needs and requirements of a business. Unlike some other services, the service provides a fair and impartial comparison of the rates.

Businesses in Britain are set to sell resources in order to offset the financial impact of Covid restrictions, and this service is designed to provide some financial relief as they attempt to recover from the catastrophic effects of Covid restrictions.

