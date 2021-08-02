Nine-Attorney Group Joins Stradley Ronon in New York City

Philadelphia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that strengthens its presence in the mid-Atlantic, Stradley Ronon announced it has added a nine-attorney multi-disciplinary group to the firm’s New York City office. Lori S. Smith, Randy M. Friedberg, Joshua G. Galante and Andrew I. Hamelsky joined the firm as partners, Zaara B. Nazir, Eric B. Porter, and Jenifer A. Scarcella joined as counsel, and Jeremy M. Miller and Aris C. Rotella came on board as associates. They have been joined by legal administrative assistants Gina Damoulis, Tania Perrin and Toika River.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of practitioners to the firm,” said Stradley Ronon Co-Chair and Managing Partner Jeffrey A. Lutsky. “Their subject matter experience in M&A, venture capital and emerging companies, technology, health care, managed care and financial services litigation and IP, all areas of significant focus at Stradley, will provide added depth in key areas and significantly bolster our presence in New York and New Jersey.”

The nine-attorney team will increase the firm’s headcount in New York City to more than 30 attorneys. The addition of this prestigious group continues Stradley Ronon’s strategic focus in regional markets outside the Greater Philadelphia region. “As New York City looks to get back on its feet after the pandemic, the timing of this transaction couldn’t be better, and I’m thrilled to welcome my new colleagues to Stradley,” said Ellen Rosen Rogoff, partner-in-charge of the firm’s New York City office. “These attorneys complement our existing strengths and areas of strategic focus and will enhance both our visibility and our reach in the New York and Northern New Jersey markets.”

“We’re truly excited to have found a firm like Stradley that is a natural fit to grow and expand our practice,” said Smith. “We know Stradley’s work well, and their platform aligns perfectly with ours, creating opportunities that will benefit our clients and unlock great potential for the future.”

Lori Smith will head up Stradley’s emerging companies & venture capital practice upon her arrival at the firm and will be an active participant in the firm’s health law and mergers and acquisitions groups. She is the immediate past chair of White and Williams LLP’s business department and served as chair of the corporate and securities group. She also was a member of both the Executive Committee and Partner Compensation Committee at White and Williams and was actively involved in the growth of its New York office. Smith has been a trusted adviser to foreign and domestic companies for over 30 years, ranging from startups to multi-national corporations, as well as representing entrepreneurs, angel, venture capital and private equity funds. She represents public and private companies in the negotiation of mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, equity and debt financings, private placements, strategic alliances, partnerships and joint ventures. Well known as an experienced dealmaker, Smith combines her transactional experience with her traditional health care, technology and insurance industry knowledge and the nuances of the digital age. She has extensive experience representing a wide range of industries, including technology, media and communications, gaming, fashion and textiles, financial services, food and beverage, sports, specialty chemicals, insurance, healthcare and digital health. Smith earned her J.D., with honors, from Duke University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Rochester.

Randy Friedberg is a member of Stradley Ronon’s business department. As a seasoned intellectual property and entertainment attorney, Friedberg has advised and litigated on behalf of clients and businesses for over 30 years on trademark and copyright law, unfair competition, trade secrets, advertising, internet and cyber issues, rights of privacy and publicity and entertainment matters. With a particular focus on entertainment and media companies, including advertising and marketing agencies, Friedberg often provides counsel on protection, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights – routinely finding creative solutions to highly technical and complex issues. He is currently serving a three-year term as chair of the Entertainment Law Committee of the New York City Bar Association. Friedberg received his J.D. from Duke University School of Law and his B.A. from Binghamton University.

Joshua Galante is a member of Stradley Ronon’s business department and focuses his practice on complex business combination and investment transactions. He advises public and private companies, investors and entrepreneurs on a range of corporate and securities law matters of strategic importance. He represents established and emerging businesses on complex transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, sales, financings, joint ventures and restructurings. Galante also advises clients on franchising matters, equity and compensation arrangements and general governance and compliance matters. He has experience representing companies in a wide variety of industries, with a particular focus in the technology, gaming, health care and financial services areas. Galante received his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School and his B.B.A. in Finance, with distinction, and his B.A. in History from Emory University.

Andrew Hamelsky is a member of Stradley Ronon’s litigation department, focusing his practice on life, health, disability and ERISA litigation. He is the former chair of that department while at White and Williams. He brings more than 25 years of experience helping clients traverse the often difficult issues presented when handling life, health disability and ERISA claims. His experience spans matters involving tiered and narrowed health plans, out-of-network coverage disputes, healthcare coverage, fraud and abuse claims and provider agreements. In addition to his health law focus, Hamelsky has commercial litigation experience, routinely advising clients in a variety of commercial disputes, including contract claims, Lanham Act claims, trade secret disputes, antitrust and restraint of trade issues. Hamelsky earned his J.D. from Western New England University School of Law and his B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis. “Leveraging their health care experience and depth of skilled attorneys made Stradley the perfect fit for my practice,” said Hamelsky.



Zaara Nazir is a member of Stradley Ronon’s litigation department and represents health, life and disability insurers in a wide range of matters. Nazir centers her practice on complex litigation, contractual disputes and premises liability for financial institutions, large corporations and insurance companies. She also handles matters involving breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing, defamation, the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and issues that arise in all aspects of ERISA litigation. She earned her J.D. from Rutgers School of Law and her B.A., cum laude, from Rutgers College.



Eric Porter is a member of Stradley Ronon’s litigation department. He is a highly respected commercial litigator with extensive experience representing clients through all stages of litigation in state and federal courts. As an advocate for clients across a diverse range of practice areas, Porter handles matters ranging from intellectual property disputes, contract actions, insurance fraud investigations, and product labeling claims to the recognition of foreign arbitration awards, corporate ownership disputes, and construction litigation. Prior to his time as a commercial litigator, Porter served as senior counsel for the New York City Law Department, where he represented New York City in high-profile cases involving civil rights issues, education law, ADA compliance, and class action defense. Porter earned his J.D. from Temple University Law School and his B.A. from George Washington University.

Jenifer Scarcella is a member of Stradley Ronon’s litigation department and serves healthcare corporations, financial institutions and other commercial entities involving matters related to complex litigation, contractual disputes, construction issues, business tort claims, product liability, trade secrets and premises liability. As a seasoned litigator, she has significant experience guiding healthcare insurers in ERISA and non-ERISA matters, insurance coverage disputes, fraud, rescission of policies, declaratory judgment actions, interpleader actions and bad faith claims. Scarcella received her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law and her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Buffalo.

Jeremy Miller represents and counsels investors and public and private companies in all aspects of their business needs. He focuses his practice on general corporate, transactional and securities law, including representing established and emerging businesses on complex strategic transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and financings. He earned his J.D. from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, where he was a member of the Touro Law Review, and his B.A. from University at Albany, State University of New York.

Aris Rotella concentrates his practice on complex civil litigation, representing corporate and institutional clients in a range of business litigation matters. His experience includes medical malpractice litigation as well as insurance bad faith litigation. Rotella earned his J.D., cum laude, from Pace University’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law and both his B.A. and B.S. from the University of Scranton.

About Stradley Ronon

Counseling clients since 1926, Stradley Ronon has helped private and public companies – from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations – achieve their goals by providing pragmatic, value-driven legal counsel. With offices in seven strategic locations, our responsive team of more than 200 attorneys seamlessly addresses the full spectrum of our clients’ needs, ranging from sophisticated corporate transactions to complex commercial litigation.

