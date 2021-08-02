Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (July 23th to July 26th)

2 August 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 23 July to 26 July 2021
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
|Transaction date
|ISIN code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Issuer LEI
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jul-21
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|38,3639
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jul-21
|FR0000073298
|5 700
|38,4027
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jul-21
|FR0000073298
|1 350
|38,4382
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jul-21
|FR0000073298
|1 670
|38,4292
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Jul-21
|FR0000073298
|14 000
|38,7317
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Jul-21
|FR0000073298
|3 516
|38,7907
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
