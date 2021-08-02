Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (July 23th to July 26th)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

2 August 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 23 July to 26 July 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer codeTransaction dateISIN codeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
 Issuer LEI  ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jul-21FR00000732989 00038,3639XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jul-21FR00000732985 70038,4027DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jul-21FR00000732981 35038,4382TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jul-21FR00000732981 67038,4292AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Jul-21FR000007329814 00038,7317XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Jul-21FR00000732983 51638,7907DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

2021 08 02 - Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (July 23th to July 26th)