RebateKey Pays Out $5.2 Million in Cashback Rebates to Customers in June 2021, a 55% Increase From June 2020

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital rebate and coupon marketplace RebateKey continues its rapid growth by paying out $5.2 million in cashback rebates in June 2021, a 55% increase from June 2020.



RebateKey has also launched an updated Chrome app that now includes more deals, faster searching and a revamped interface. The app currently has over 10,000 active users and a 5-star rating with praise from many users for the savings opportunities, including USA Today who said “Overall, be prepared to shop more and get a little addicted.”

For consumers, RebateKey offers a vast variety of products that are eligible for 1% to 100% cashback rebates. RebateKey is unique in its exclusive 100% cashback rebate offers, which are constantly changing and available daily. RebateKey has deals in every category from pet supplements to home goods to baby products. RebateKey is the trusted 3rd party that ensures consumers get their cashback rebates from their online purchases as brands prepay RebateKey ahead of time for the cashback incentives.

“We founded RebateKey as a way to give everyone from small brands to large retailers the ability to get their products in the hands of new consumers. With deals on exclusive products and rebates up to 100% cashback, users of RebateKey can claim tons of products for free while being able to support the companies they’re purchasing from,” said Sells. “As an Amazon seller myself, I understand the importance of gaining sales traction while marketing and launching a new product.”

In just a few months RebateKey will be launching a mobile phone app for the Apple and Google app store which will greatly expand its reach in the quest to bring amazing deals to shoppers. This app represents over a year’s work and will allow us to introduce new features that bring even more value to the online shopping community. Ian Sells has been growing businesses using ever-changing internet marketing strategies since 2004. After selling his first Amazon brand, he launched four more product lines while also opening an Amazon consulting business, managing over $30 million in ecommerce sales.

RebateKey’s current growth trajectory shows one million buyers and over 40,000 brands using RebateKey by the end of 2021. RebateKey recently acquired Pixelfy.Me, a link tracking and analytics tool geared towards ecommerce sellers and affiliate marketers in an effort to expand its reach with ecommerce brands and sellers.

