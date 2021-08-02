build.security Named Winner for Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

TEL AVIV, Israel and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT USA 2021 CONFERENCE – build.security , the first authorization policy management platform, today announced that it has been named a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.



build.security competed against many of the industry’s leading cybersecurity startups for this prestigious award. The build.security team is committed to bringing maturity and simplicity into authorization while providing all developers access to their authorization platform. With the rise of pervasive ransomware and the Kaseya cyberattack, build.security’s team has presented a solution to the poorly constructed authorization frameworks that have allowed these data breaches. This new authorization platform introduces developers to a hassle-free way to proactively discover any vulnerabilities that may later result in exploitation.

“We’re pleased to name build.security as a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 among a small, elite group of startups in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com , Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

“We are honored by this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO of build.security. “Our mission is to provide a more simplistic approach to authorization platforms for all developers in today’s cybersecurity challenges. With our team’s combined abilities and expertise, build.security is proud to set the new standard for modern policy management and enforcement.”

About build.security

build.security takes the time and complexity out of authorization. The platform, built by developers for developers, enables lightning-speed application RBAC and ABAC with fine-grained access controls and decoupled logic. Leveraging the Open Policy Agent project and the power of open-sourcing, build.security uses API-based data sources to inform enterprise-grade access controls across application portfolios. With build.security, development teams can ensure that their applications meet critical standards and compliance requirements in just a matter of minutes. For more information, visit build.security .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/

