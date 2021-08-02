Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Would Hit $23.7 Billion by 2028: Says Accurize Market Research

Patna, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 and would reach $23.7 billion by 2028. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to a surge in kidney diseases and kidney transplant complications, as kidney transplants involve a large operation, a matching donor, and immunosuppressant medications to prevent rejection of the organ by the body. Further, the other factors boosting the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is the rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The market is likely to be slowed down in the coming years by the increasing number of complications associated with dialysis, such as hypotension, fluid overload, infections, and access point bleeding.

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth in emerging nations is inhibited by reimbursement policy issues, as well. Due to the wide variance of reimbursement amounts and durations between countries, and based on the fact that these approaches do not always cover real treatment costs, policy usage is discouraged by both patients and physicians. In contrast, the shift towards home haemodialysis (HHD), because it offers a a patient-centered and effective method of treatment and an increase in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product developments, and innovation by key players is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities during the forecast period.

The segmentations covered under the scope of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are: by type, by dialysis site, by modality, by product, and by geography. By type segment is further classified into hemodialysis, short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, fistula, and peritoneal dialysis. By dialysis site, the segment further covers hospitals, clinics and dialysis centers, home dialysis, home hemodialysis, home peritoneal dialysis. By modality segment, the market is further bifurcated into conventional and daily (includes day and night). By product, the further covered segments are devices and consumables. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, clinics & dialysis centers account for the largest portion of patients' requirements for dialysis treatment. However, home dialysis is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to increased awareness and rising demand for health care at home among dialysis patients.

While conventional hemodialysis is the most frequently used treatment modality, daily dialysis is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to a combination of efficient removal of toxic substances and popularity of homecare among dialysis patients. Healthcare professionals and patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) favor hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis as a preferred method of approach, thus contributing to the market growth. Hemodialysis can be classified in two categories, conventional and daily (also called short daily and nocturnal hemodialysis). The peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the efficient removal of toxic substances and high demand for homecare among dialysis patients.

By product type, the fastest-growing segment is expected to be consumables owing to their frequent use and constant need to be replaced with new ones. As an example, companies have developed catheters made out of materials that are resistant to chemical solutions such as peroxide, iodine, or alcohol. In addition, to increase the lifespan of catheters, these progressions reduce the risk of any malfunctions. Moreover, antimicrobial-coated catheters have highly increased in demand in recent years, which helps reduce the incidence of bloodstream infections.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America accounted for the largest market share in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. A rise in awareness about dialysis devices among healthcare professionals and patients, and the development of an expanding healthcare infrastructure contribute to Asia-Pacific's largest market share. Dialysis needs are expected to grow sharply in Asia-Pacific during the estimated period as compared to the United States and Europe. Various pharmaceutical companies have been expanding their geographical reach by reaching the untapped markets with their products. Both of these factors contribute to the increase in demand.

Some of the leading players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, WEGO Healthcare (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories, Incorporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Quanta Dialysis Technologies Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dialife SA, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA among others.

