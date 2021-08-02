Hyundai Forklift Dealer Peak Performer Award Presented to Carolina Industrial Trucks

Charlotte, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, NC based Carolina Industrial Trucks (CIT) is pleased to announce that they have been presented the prestigious Hyundai Material Handling Corporation Peak Performer Award for 2020. The Peak Performer Award is given to the top performing Hyundai dealers who achieved the highest number of unit sales above the goal.

Carolina Industrial Trucks is honored to receive this award, and they are striving to continue being one of the best Hyundai dealers in the country. In fact, they are on track to perform even better this year than they did in 2020. Carolina Industrial Trucks would like to credit this award to their amazing staff from all of their departments.

Carolina Industrial Trucks CEO John Cotham states, “Although the sales team deserves all the accolades they are enjoying from Hyundai, none of this would be possible without the support of our service technicians, administrative staff, parts department and everyone else who is a part of our great team.”

Carolina Industrial Trucks is a material handling company that provides products and services that exceed what other companies are capable of. They are led by CEO John Cotham, CFO Mike Moore and company President Stewart Potts (who have more than 100 years of combined industry experience between them). The knowledge and skills picked up during these years help Carolina Industrial Trucks provide top-quality services to their customers.

The company seeks not only to satisfy their customers’ needs but to exceed expectations and establish themselves as the leading sales and service organization in the material handling industry. It is with this goal in mind that they give their best to prove themselves every day in every aspect of their business. They maintain honesty and integrity with regard to all of their products and services. They respond to their customers’ needs and requests with swiftness and urgency. Their staff prioritize quality workmanship and ensure that all equipment will be properly repaired the first time around. The company maintains clear and complete communication with their customers at all times. They actively listen to their customers and are willing to recognize and improve on their flaws. Carolina Industrial Trucks’ continuous effort and dedication has earned loyal long-term customers and ensures their company’s profits and success.

As noted on the company’s website, Carolina Industrial Trucks is one of the top dealers of Hyundai forklifts in the US. Hyundai forklifts are among the best on the market, thanks mostly to three factors: quality, value and legacy. Hyundai as a company is not content with remaining stagnant. They are constantly challenging themselves and coming up with creative products. As a result, they have created the highest quality equipment available in the market. Their equipment provides high value as they are designed to meet even the toughest of jobsite demands. This approach has made Hyundai an international leader and solution provider in various industries since 1972. Learn more here: https://citrucks.com/hyundai-forklifts/.

Carolina Industrial Trucks also offers forklift training for both beginners and experienced forklift operators. The company instills every aspect of safe and proper forklift operation into their students, with an emphasis on exclusively using equipment that is best suited to their students’ workplace. The curriculum includes hands-on performance evaluations, OSHA standard 1910,178 regulations, hand-written OSHA-certified tests and more. At the end of the training, students are given a forklift operator card and a certificate of completion.

Those looking for a reliable and professional material handling company are welcome to contact any of the experienced team members of Carolina Industrial Trucks to discuss their requirements in greater detail. They may also view the company Facebook page to stay up to date with their latest news and announcements.

Carolina Industrial Trucks

Stewart Potts

704-588-7388

spotts@citrucks.com

Corporate Office:

11112 Carpet Street

Charlotte, NC 28273