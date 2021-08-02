StoneX Group Inc. Announces Date for 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter results after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company's 2021 fiscal third quarter results.

A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-844-466-4112 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-408-337-0136 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through August 17, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 2192607.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,000 employees serve more than 35,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 340,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

(212) 403 - 7296

kevin.murphy@stonex.com

