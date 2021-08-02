Ultimate Flags Has Been Helping Several Veterans and Armed Forces Groups Recently

Okeechobee, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Flags Inc, a company based in Okeechobee, Florida, is happy to announce that they have been providing help to a number of veterans and Armed Forces groups recently. For instance, they have donated some of their best flags to the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, a non-profit organization that is focused on helping veterans and emergency workers. They have also provided help to the US Marine Corps by donating USA flags and shipping to an unknown location abroad to help keep a special task force safe. The news about helping veterans can be gleaned from previous press releases.

Jonica Hough, owner of Ultimate Flags Inc, says, “Our men and women in the Armed Forces have our full support. We care about their well being and we want them to know that. We will continue to support them in any way that we can.”

Jonica Hough had responded to an email from a Marine that she received several months ago. He was requesting for American flags to be donated and shipped to an unspecified location overseas to help in keeping a special task force safe. She replied immediately that she will be honored to be helping the Marines and asked for their shipping details so that she can send them a care package, along with 100 American flags. A month later, she received an email thanking her for the flags and the care package. They informed her that the flags she donated were used by the troops in Syria and Iraq. All of the flags were placed on vehicles and headquarters buildings throughout Iraq and Syria, keeping the soldiers safe.

Jonica Hough was very pleased with the special recognition from USMC. She promised to continue supporting the Armed Forces and Veteran support groups. She stated that it makes her feel proud to have helped those who are serving the country and are making so many sacrifices to ensure that Americans enjoy their freedom.

Ultimate Flags Inc makes and offers various kinds of flags, symbols, and several items, including: all American flags; patriotic USA tall banner flags/ feather flags; patriotic/ Betsy Ross flags; all American themed items, 50 star USA flags; and a number of pins, signs, hats, gears, and more; and old/ historic USA flags.

The flags can be categorized into several topics and items. These include USA flags, political flags, Confederate States of America, Gadsden flags, Confederate flags, Come and take it flags, 2nd Amendment flag, historic war flags, pirate flags, Deo Vindice, Texas flags and items, fire department flags and items, military flags, cool flags, US state flags, additional flags, police/ law enforcement flags and items, garden flags, country and national flags, first responder flags, peace flags, advertising flags, window clips, holiday flags, St. Patrick’s Irish flags, Christian flags, car flags, real estate portable flags, boat flags or nautical flags, hats and ball caps, religion flags, Scotland flags, hardware and flag poles, international flags, license plates and metal signs, cool gifts/ products, and truck flags.

They can also provide military/ police/ 1st responder flags, such as all military flags; US Army flags; US Air Force flags; US Coast Guard flags; US Marine Corps flags; US Navy flags; Airborne flags; POW/ MIA flags; service honoring flags; veterans’ flags; merchant marine flags; and all military signs, hats, gears, and more.

Jonica Hough says, “We are helping people celebrate the virtues, history and ideas they believe in with quality flags for sale in an easy to use online flag store. A percentage of our proceeds will always be used for the benefit our veterans and servicemen and women who have selflessly served our country so that we may continue to enjoy our freedoms."

Those who are interested in learning more about how Ultimate Flags Inc had been helping veterans and Armed Forces groups can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They can also see previous news through their press releases.

