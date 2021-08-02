AUBix Launching State-of-the-Art Data Center

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUBix LLC announced today that it will build and operate a mission-critical data center in Auburn, AL. The secure, compliant, multi-tenant data center is designed to bring technology parity to underserved regions and communities throughout the state.



AUBix represents the single most significant information technology investment in Auburn in at least the last five years. The project is expected to deliver an investment of more than $120 million total between AUBix and its tenant customers over the next 10 years.

“Technology is a key factor achieving economic success in cities, communities and rural areas across the United States,” said Andrew Albrecht, AUBix co-founder and CEO. “For far too long, rural communities have not had the same access to technology infrastructure as other areas. Our goal at AUBix is to begin changing that scenario with an industry-leading ‘edge’ data center here in Auburn. Our purpose-built data center was designed to support high compute, low latency applications for local industries and academia that accelerates the area’s digital transformation.”

The State of Alabama, which has been very supportive of AUBIX and posted news about the company on the Made in Alabama website, is committed to enhancing the state’s technology infrastructure. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed the Connect Alabama Act into law in support of high-speed and broadband internet access.

AUBix will do its part to support high-speed internet access by hosting data-rich, low latency applications closer to end users and becoming an internet exchange for the existing Network Service Providers (NSPs) in the area. This enables NSPs to leverage their high-speed regional and global networks to reduce latency, which improves the performance of internet applications throughout rural communities.

“The state-of-the-art AUBix data center in Auburn will optimize growth opportunities for businesses in many parts of Alabama by addressing their critical competitive need to access low latency applications via diverse high-speed networks,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “By enhancing the information technology infrastructure in our state, this facility will provide a spark for the future.”

Tenants will enjoy turnkey compliance thanks to an infrastructure that exceeds industry standards, rules, and regulations for cybersecurity, healthcare, and financial services. AUBix will offer 22,000 square feet of available data center space and more than 3 megawatts of critical power capacity across two data halls with redundant power and cooling. The initial 40,000-square-foot buildout includes customer office space, conference rooms, and tenant equipment storage. The six-acre site can be expanded to 100,000+ square feet, providing greater than 12 megawatts total and representing an economic impact of approximately $300 million of investment.

AUBix LLC is a multi-tenant, mission-critical data center that will help bring technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The secure, compliant infrastructure will boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix is expected to be an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting healthcare, finance, manufacturing and academia, and providing access to high-speed internet.

