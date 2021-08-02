The Investments & Wealth Institute Announces a 100-Day Scholarship Giveaway Campaign to Help Level the Playing Field and Better Support Women in the Financial Services Industry

DENVER, CO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investments & Wealth Institute recently announced a new 100-Day Women in Wealth Scholarship Giveaway. Despite recent strides, it’s no secret that the financial services industry is very male-dominated. To help women excel, thrive, and expand their representation in the industry, the Institute will award 100 Women in Wealth a certification-based scholarship over the next 100 days.



The Women in Wealth Initiative helps provide the tools, community, and resources that help to accelerate women in achieving senior-level leadership positions in the industry.



“Our scholarship initiative has proven to work at moving the needle and provide women professional development opportunities,” remarked Chris Wright, Director of Professional Development, Investments & Wealth Institute. Adding, "in 2020, the Scholarship Fund's inaugural year, we awarded 38% of our scholarships to women. Additionally, we have increased the percentage of women applying for the Institute’s advanced certification by 29% in 2021, tangible results towards helping to create more pathways to senior-level leadership roles in the industry.”



A recent study conducted by Avado found that female respondents were 15% more likely to have taken a free course than their male counterparts during the pandemic. Additionally, employers were eight percent more likely to fund men’s professional development endeavors. Even when they did pay for women’s learning, they spent 10% more on men than women.



“The Institute wants to even that playing field and create a gateway for more firms and women because certifications are a resume gamechanger. Our Women in Wealth Scholarship invests in deserving professionals elevate their expertise and better serve their clients,” said Cindy Chaifetz, Chief Marketing Officer. “The Women in Wealth Initiative celebrates the achievements of women across the profession. We want to promote the inspiring women of our industry and provide the tools, programs, and resources to help women navigate, grow and excel in the industry,” continued Chaifetz.



“Studies continue to show that certifications make an impact, amplifying skillsets, showcasing perseverance, determination, and providing a layer of expertise, strategic insights, and techniques that produce greater outcomes,” said Wright. Adding “the research indicates the average AUM of those who hold advanced-level certifications in our industry is higher than those who don’t hold a certification. This is why the Institute is proud to be expanding its efforts to help lift women and create meaningful career development opportunities.”



For more information on the Institute’s advanced-level certifications, the CIMA®, CPWA®, and RMA®, visit us at investmentsandwealth.org to learn how you can get started on your executive educational journey. For scholarship information, eligibility and application, visit: https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/wiwgiveaway



For more information, contact Devon Coquillard, Communications Manager, Investments & Wealth Institute, at dcoquillard@i-w.org or 303-850-3202.



For more information about the Institute, visit www.investmentsandwealth.org



###



About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications—Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®)—the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. www.investmentsandwealth.org