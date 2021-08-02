Pinehurst Resort Implements Beachy’s 5G Mobile POS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachy, a leading provider of next-generation SaaS hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that Pinehurst Resort has implemented their 5G Mobile POS tablets to enhance their guest’s food and beverage experience on six of their golf courses.



Launched in 2016, Beachy is the leading hospitality software company making it easy for resorts and service providers to create exceptional guest experiences outdoors. The Beachy POS tablets integrate with the resort's existing point of sales software and use cellular technology to extend food and beverage coverage to beaches, pool decks and golf courses.

“Beachy’s ability to connect directly to our existing point-of-sale software and provide an easy-to-use cellular application for our beverage cart attendants is crucial,” said Ed Nickelson, IT Director at Pinehurst Resort. “Improving our guest F&B experience on our golf courses is a key component to making an exceptional guest experience at Pinehurst. We are confident that our partnership with Beachy will be a great fit for our staff and guests alike.”

Pinehurst Resort, the home of the famed No. 2 golf course, is a three-time U.S. Open Site as well as a three-time winner of Travel + Leisure Golf Magazine’s Best Golf Resort in America award.

Around the world, Pinehurst is where the American golf story is rooted, and where it continues to flourish. Most know of its modern history – with stories like the Payne Stewart putt that won the 1999 U.S. Open. But locked with its archives are thousands of moments that define each generation for the past 100 years. We are America’s first golf resort, but also a world-class tennis, spa, meetings, special events and family destination.

“We are delighted to add Pinehurst Resort to our list of exclusive resorts,” said Tim Hansen, SVP, Business Development at Beachy. “Beachy’s 5G Mobile POS tablets will provide the resort an easy-to-use solution integrated with the property’s technology, enhancing guest service and growing revenue-generating opportunities.”

About Beachy

Beachy Co. (“Company” or “Beachy”) is a Miramar Beach, Florida based technology company solving the limitations of beachfront, pool and golf course commerce and logistics. Beachy’s SAAS solution was built to improve the guest experience with offerings that include both a reservation engine for hospitality attendants paired with a POS that extends legacy systems to capture transactions anywhere on property. With this system, Beachy has put the necessary technology in the hands of the hospitality professionals to effectively manage all aspects of their property allowing their managers to know what is happening in real time through a dashboard. With Beachy, hospitality professionals now have effective and convenient solutions for all their needs within their property. For more information, please visit www.beachyapp.com

Media Contact:

Tim Hansen

925-699-6344