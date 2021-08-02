Nation’s Largest Small Business Coalition Announces the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce as it’s Newest Member

Washington, D.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Small Business Roundtable (SBR), a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, is pleased to welcome the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) as the newest member of SBR’s national small business collaborative.





NGLCC Co-Founder & President, Justin Nelson, said the following:

“We are proud to partner with Small Business Roundtable and bring an LGBT perspective to an already diverse membership. NGLCC is dedicated to ensuring small businesses have the tools to be successful, protecting opportunities for LGBT-owned businesses, and leveraging our unique membership to secure an equitable COVID recovery. We look forward to working with SBR to achieve these goals.”





SBR Co-Executive Directors Rhett Buttle and John Stanford issued the following joint statement:

"We are thrilled to welcome the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) as a new member of Small Business Roundtable. NGLCC’s work helping LGBT businesses, and advancing LGBT equality nationwide, will provide a wealth of experience to issues affecting the small business community.

With nearly 20 years of industry experience, we look forward to the unique perspective that NGLCC will bring to our conversations and to the robust collaboration these partnerships will forge.”

NGLCC’s addition enhances the coalition and reinforces the diversity of SBR giving a boost to the voices of LGBT small business owners. As the nation continues to recover from COVID-19, boosting the small business community will be at the core of the partnership going forward.

Small Business Roundtable (www.smallbusinessroundtable.org) is a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, dedicated to advancing policy, securing access, and promoting inclusion to benefit the businesses at the heart of the American economy.

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (www.nglcc.org) is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses, known as Certified LGBTBEs®.