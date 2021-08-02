National Small Business Week 2021 Virtual Summit Announced September 13-15

Washington, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced its 2021 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit for September 13-15, 2021. This year’s events will spotlight the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The virtual summit will honor the nation’s 30 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced National Small Business Week in a video message . “As the voice for America’s 30 million small businesses and innovative startups, it’s my pleasure to announce the SBA’s annual National Small Business Week Summit,” said Administrator Guzman. "Over the last 16 months, we have seen the incredible determination and ingenuity of small businesses across the nation. During NSBW, we will honor and celebrate their impact on our economy and strengthening of communities as we look towards recovery. NSBW is the perfect time for small businesses across the nation to network and learn about the many services and programs at the U.S. Small Business Administration, including our no-cost business counseling and mentoring opportunities available via our district offices and resource partners. We look forward to celebrating with you as we rebuild our economy and help our small businesses build back better."

This year’s National Small Business Week activities will take place in a virtual atrium and will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy. The SBA, along with our summit partner SCORE — the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors — will share important information about the many programs and services available to help businesses start and grow, build resilience and support, retain employees, discover new markets, and join key networks.

The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit will also include representatives from Fortune 500 companies who will discuss their paths to success and share resources to help businesses on their entrepreneurial journey. Highlights of the summit will include virtual booths to develop one-on-one connections with public and private sector partners to create opportunities for collaboration and information-sharing in real-time. In addition, small business participants can learn more about new business strategies, meet other business owners, and talk with industry experts. Speakers will be announced at a later date.

To register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit and to learn more, please visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW.

