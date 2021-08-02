Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh, USA (Ret.) Joins AFCEA International as Executive Vice President for National Security and Defense

Fairfax, VA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of Brig. Gen. Paul H. Fredenburgh III, USA (Ret.) as executive vice president for Defense. In this capacity, Gen. Fredenburgh will develop and promote vital engagements and conversations within and across the military, government, academic, and business communities. He also will provide executive support to the AFCEA Cyber and Homeland Security committees. He succeeds Lt. Gen. John R. “Bob” Wood, USA (Ret.) in this position.

“Paul Fredenburgh brings an impressive background as a proven leader with a broad range of skills that will further enhance AFCEA’s mission of connecting people, ideas and solutions in the interest of international security,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Shea, USMC (Ret.), president and CEO of AFCEA International. “He is a visionary and an indispensable innovator with organizational and operational experience vital for our association. He is a leader by every measure.”

Gen. Fredenburgh recently retired following a distinguished military career in the U.S. Army that spanned 33 years and numerous commands and duty stations. He most recently served as the deputy commander of Joint Force Headquarters–Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN), where he directed an organization focused on command and control of global network and defensive cyber operations that enabled cyber mission assurance for the DOD.

His other significant assignments include service as director, Command, Control, Communications, and Cyber (C4) for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and commandant of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University. He successfully performed increasing responsibilities across a range of staff and command positions in joint, multinational, and Army units, both in the United States and while deployed.

Gen. Fredenburgh received multiple military awards, including the Combat Infantry Badge.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the infantry, later transitioning to signal. He earned a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval College of Command and Staff, Newport, Rhode Island, and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy with a concentration in information operations from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, National Defense University, Fort McNair, Washington, D.C.

Gen. Fredenburgh will replace Gen. Wood as he retires from AFCEA International. “Bob has been a pioneer and driving force for AFCEA during his eight-year tenure and will certainly be missed,” Gen. Shea said. “He brought an unwavering commitment to our mission and was instrumental in shaping our association as an industry leader. We thank Bob for his leadership, vision, and innovative energy. We wish him and Margaret our very best and as they transition to the next phase of their lives.”

###

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

Attachment