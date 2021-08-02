SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Announces Exclusive Coverage from Anthem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Recent Highlights

Record worldwide revenue of $22.2 million for the second quarter 2021, representing a 58% increase over the corresponding period in 2020 which was significantly impacted by COVID-19

U.S. revenue of $20.2 million for the second quarter 2021, representing a 53% increase over the corresponding period in 2020

Gross margin of 89% for the second quarter 2021

Received exclusive coverage by Anthem, the second largest commercial health insurer in the U.S. with over 40 million members

Received positive coverage by Centene Corporation, a major intermediary for both government-sponsored and privately insured health care programs with over 25 million members

Published 2-year results from a prospective multi-center clinical trial of the iFuse-3D™ Implant System, the 95th peer-reviewed publication demonstrating the safety, effectiveness, biomechanical or economic benefits of iFuse Technology™

“Our strong performance in the quarter reaffirms the underlying strength of our business and growing demand for our innovative solutions,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer of SI-BONE. “With the exclusive coverage from Anthem, substantially all of the U.S insured population now has access to minimally invasive SI joint fusion. As the recovery progresses and the operating environment continues to normalize, our planned investments across product innovation, sales force expansion, surgeon engagement and patient awareness position us to accelerate market expansion and further extend our leadership as a sacropelvic surgical solutions company.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue was $22.2 million in the second quarter 2021, a 58% increase from $14.0 million in the corresponding period in 2020. U.S. revenue for the second quarter 2021 was $20.2 million, a 53% increase from $13.2 million in the corresponding period in 2020. International revenue for the second quarter 2021 was $2.0 million, a 137% increase from $0.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The second quarter 2020 was significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Gross margin was 89% for the second quarter 2021, as compared to 85% in the corresponding period in 2020 as higher cost of operations to support the growth of the business were offset by lower inventory write-downs. The second quarter 2020 gross margins were impacted by certain period costs that were expensed as incurred due to suboptimal capacity utilization driven by lower case volume and increases in inventory write-downs.

Operating expenses increased 49% to $32.8 million in the second quarter 2021, as compared to $22.1 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The higher operating expenses were driven by increased sales hiring, research and development expenses for new product development costs and increased stock-based compensation expense. The second quarter 2020 operating expenses were impacted by preemptive steps taken in response to COVID-19 to reduce discretionary spending.

Operating loss was $13.0 million in the second quarter 2021, as compared to an operating loss of $10.1 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Net loss was $14.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the second quarter 2021, as compared to a net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the corresponding period in 2020.

Cash and marketable securities were $176.6 million and long-term borrowings were $39.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company continues to take a measured approach given the early stages of the COVID-19 recovery, and maintains the full year 2021 total revenue guidance to be approximately $92 million to $94 million, representing growth of 25% to 28% compared to full year 2020. Given the gross margin trends in the first and second quarter of 2021, the Company is updating the gross margin guidance to between 87% to 89% for full year 2021.

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 22,194 $ 14,049 $ 42,636 $ 30,870 Cost of goods sold 2,375 2,117 4,575 4,049 Gross profit 19,819 11,932 38,061 26,821 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 23,084 15,755 44,006 35,036 Research and development 3,149 2,165 6,104 4,255 General and administrative 6,551 4,151 12,491 9,551 Total operating expenses 32,784 22,071 62,601 48,842 Loss from operations (12,965 ) (10,139 ) (24,540 ) (22,021 ) Interest and other income (expense), net: Interest income 46 329 107 827 Interest expense (1,075 ) (2,683 ) (2,139 ) (3,914 ) Other income (expense), net 13 21 349 (136 ) Net loss $ (13,981 ) $ (12,472 ) $ (26,223 ) $ (25,244 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 32,978,914 28,492,582 32,836,040 27,872,505





SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



