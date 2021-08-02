iCAD to Participate in the Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Stacey Stevens, President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit, taking place virtually on August 9-10, 2021.



Fireside Chat Details

Date: August 10, 2021

Time: 10:00am Eastern Time

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com