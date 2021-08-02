Telecom Finance Veteran Misty Kawecki Joins DZS as Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Misty Kawecki as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Kawecki brings over 24 years of progressive finance and accounting experience at Big 4 accounting firms and public, private and private equity-owned companies to the role and will serve as a strategic advisor to CEO Charlie Vogt and the Board of Directors. She succeeds Tom Cancro, who served as CFO since 2019.



“On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Tom for his many contributions to DZS, including his instrumental role in the company’s $64 million dollar gross proceeds follow-on equity raise and two acquisitions, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “As I mark my first anniversary since joining DZS, and following 12 months of management, business and operations transformation – including record orders, revenue and backlog and new innovation – I am pleased to reunite with Misty, who I had the pleasure of working with at both Imagine Communications and GENBAND. Misty exemplifies our entrepreneurial, customer-first, ultra-fast paced culture, has extensive M&A experience and will excel in her new role with DZS.”

Prior to DZS, Ms. Kawecki served as CFO and head of operations at MediaKind, a large scale media platform (Mediaroom) spin-out from Ericsson. Before joining MediaKind, she served as the Chief Accounting Officer at Imagine Communications and prior to that, she held Vice President of finance roles at GENBAND and McAfee (Intel). She started her career at EY. Ms. Kawecki has a master’s degree in accounting from Texas Tech University.

“DZS has undergone a rapid turnaround under Charlie’s vision and leadership, positioning the company to win and grow through a once-in-a-generational investment cycle,” said Misty Kawecki. “I have seen first-hand Charlie’s effectiveness in driving transformation and growth and fostering entrepreneurial winning cultures. I couldn’t be more thrilled to once again join him and look forward to being part of a dynamic and inspiring team.”

“The Board of Directors welcomes Misty as she joins a notable and experienced leadership team that is thriving in a market fueled by 5G, FTTx and software defined networking solutions,” said Barbara Carbone, member of the Board of Directors. “DZS is better positioned than ever before to take market-share in today’s burgeoning communications industry, and with this seasoned management team in-place, we look forward to what the next twelve months and beyond will bring for the company.”

