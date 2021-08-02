Ultragenyx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Second quarter 2021 total revenue of $87.0 million including Crysvita1 revenue to Ultragenyx of $44.7 million

2021 Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories1 guidance of $180 million to $190 million reaffirmed

Strong Dojolvi launch continues with approximately 220 patients on reimbursed commercial therapy

in the United States

Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome to begin enrolling patients in Canada and the U.K.; U.S. pending protocol revisions

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2021 and reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2021.

“In the first half of 2021 we have advanced all our commercial, clinical, and regulatory priorities. This has led to meaningful revenue growth in the second quarter and has positioned us well as we enter a period of significant execution on our clinical programs in the second half of this year,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “We have one of the most robust late-stage pipelines in both gene therapy and other biologics for rare diseases and are on track to initiate four pivotal clinical trials over the next six months.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financials

In the second quarter 2021, Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories1 increased 38% versus the second quarter 2020. This increase is driven by demand from pediatric and adult patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) and patients with tumor induced osteomalacia (TIO), which became Crysvita’s second approved indication in the United States in June 2020.

Dojolvi revenue in the second quarter 2021 continued to build on the launch momentum after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in June 2020. As of the end of the second quarter 2021, the company has received approximately 270 completed start forms from approximately 130 unique prescribers. This has led to approximately 220 patients on reimbursed therapy as of the end of June 2021.

Second quarter 2021 revenue included $22.0 million related to the technology transfer as part of the Daiichi Sankyo strategic manufacturing partnership around the HeLa PCL and HEK293 technologies. This revenue is expected to taper significantly through the end of this year as these activities come to a close.

Total operating expenses of $169.8 million in the second quarter 2021 increased 36% or $45.0 million versus the second quarter 2020, primarily driven by pipeline advancements including four registrational studies. For the year, total operating expenses are expected to increase modestly as the company continues the commercial launch of Dojolvi and supports six clinical programs, including four pivotal studies.

Net cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $224.7 million, compared to net cash used of $7.8 million for the same period in 2020 which included approximately $135 million of operating cash received in 2020 from Daiichi Sankyo related to the collaboration and license agreement. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities were $973.8 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Crysvita Guidance in Ultragenyx Territories

The company reaffirms the 2021 guidance range for Crysvita that was provided at the beginning of the year. This range is $180 million to $190 million and includes the North American profit share region and the other regions where product sales are recognized.

Second Quarter 2021 Revenue and Selected Financial Data Tables

Revenues (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Crysvita Collaboration and Product Revenues: North America Collaboration $ 41,756 $ 29,806 $ 78,016 $ 57,021 ROW Product Sales 2,900 2,549 8,772 4,159 Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories 44,656 32,355 86,788 61,180 EU Royalty Revenue 4,917 4,980 8,789 7,595 Total Crysvita Revenue 49,573 37,335 95,577 68,775 Dojolvi 10,047 1,332 17,081 2,776 Mepsevii 5,399 4,185 9,006 7,610 Daiichi Sankyo 21,956 18,857 64,706 18,857 Total Revenue $ 86,975 $ 61,709 $ 186,370 $ 98,018





Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 86,975 $ 61,709 $ 186,370 $ 98,018 Operating expense: Cost of sales 3,136 1,803 8,324 (1,700 ) Research and development 113,205 80,709 260,723 193,670 Selling, general and administrative 53,410 42,252 106,668 89,768 Total operating expense 169,751 124,764 375,715 281,738 Net income (loss) $ (122,428 ) $ 25,315 $ (258,569 ) $ (93,710 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.81 ) $ 0.42 $ (3.84 ) $ (1.59 ) Diluted $ (1.81 ) $ 0.41 $ (3.84 ) $ (1.59 )

Program Updates and Upcoming Milestones

Crysvita for the treatment of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia, or XLH

The European Commission (EC) approved Crysvita for self-administration as a treatment option when recommended by the treating physician, for pediatric and adult patients with XLH.



GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman Syndrome, partnered with GeneTx

Health Canada (HC) cleared a protocol amendment and the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved a Clinical Trial Application to initiate the Phase 1/2 study in Canada and the U.K, respectively.

Following a productive meeting with the FDA, GeneTx submitted an amended protocol. The companies have received feedback on the amended protocol and will make additional revisions in order to resume the study in the U.S.

The Phase 1/2 study is expected to begin in the U.K. and Canada in the second half of 2021, with early clinical data from some patients in the study expected before the end of the year.



DTX401 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia, or GSDIa

Longer-term Phase 1/2 data were presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2021 Annual Meeting demonstrating a durable response from all nine patients lasting up to more than 2.5 years following treatment with DTX401.

Operations are underway to initiate a Phase 3 study with a 48-week primary efficacy analysis period with the plan to enroll approximately 50 patients 8 years of age and older, randomized 1:1 to DTX401 (1.0 x 10^13 GC/kg dose) or placebo. The coprimary endpoints are the reduction in oral glucose replacement with cornstarch while maintaining or improving glucose control assessed by continuous glucose monitoring.

The first patient in the Phase 3 study is expected to be dosed in the second half of 2021.



DTX301 for the treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase, or OTC, Deficiency

Longer-term Phase 1/2 data were presented at the ASGCT 2021 Annual Meeting showing a response from all three patients at the Phase 3 dose and a total of 6 of 9 responders in the first three cohorts of patients enrolled. This response included durable metabolic control lasting up to more than three years following treatment with DTX301 in patients with OTC deficiency.

Operations are underway to initiate a Phase 3 study that will include a 64-week primary efficacy analysis period and enroll approximately 50 patients 12 years of age and older, randomized 1:1 to DTX301 (1.7 x 10^13 GC/kg dose) or placebo. The co-primary endpoints are the percentage of patients who achieve a response as measured by discontinuation or reduction in baseline disease management and 24-hour plasma ammonia levels.

The first patient in the Phase 3 study is expected to be dosed in the second half of 2021.



UX701 for the treatment of Wilson Disease

Operations are underway to initiate a seamless, single-protocol Phase 1/2/3 study. The first part of the study will enroll approximately 27 patients (nine per cohort), randomized 2:1 to DTX701, manufactured using the company’s proprietary HeLa 2.0 producer cell line (PCL) process at the 2,000 liter scale, or placebo. The dose cohorts will be enrolled sequentially using ascending doses. The patients will be followed for 52 weeks before transitioning to long-term follow-up and selecting a pivotal dose. The dose will be determined based on the safety profile, changes in biomarkers of copper metabolism, and the reduction in the use of the current standard of care.

The first patient in the Phase 1/2/3 study is expected to be dosed in the second half of 2021.

UX053 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III, or GSDIII

UX053 was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA), highlighting the significant unmet need for patients with GSDIII.

The first patient in the Phase 1/2 study is expected to be dosed in the second half of 2021.

1: Ultragenyx territories include the collaboration revenue from the North American profit share territory and other regions where revenue from product sales are recognized by Ultragenyx. This excludes the European territory revenue, which is recognized as non-cash royalty revenue since the rights were sold to Royalty Pharma in December 2019.





Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Selected Statement of Operations Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Statement of Operations Data: Revenues: Collaboration and license $ 63,940 $ 50,161 $ 142,950 $ 77,376 Product sales 18,346 8,066 34,859 14,545 Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue 4,689 3,482 8,561 6,097 Total revenues 86,975 61,709 186,370 98,018 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 3,136 1,803 8,324 (1,700 ) Research and development 113,205 80,709 260,723 193,670 Selling, general and administrative 53,410 42,252 106,668 89,768 Total operating expenses 169,751 124,764 375,715 281,738 Loss from operations (82,776 ) (63,055 ) (189,345 ) (183,720 ) Change in fair value of equity investments (31,046 ) 95,200 (51,665 ) 102,868 Non-cash interest expense on liability related to the sale of future royalties (8,517 ) (8,429 ) (16,935 ) (16,511 ) Other income (expense), net 374 2,014 218 4,477 Income (loss) before income taxes (121,965 ) 25,730 (257,727 ) (92,886 ) Provision for income taxes (463 ) (415 ) (842 ) (824 ) Net income (loss) $ (122,428 ) $ 25,315 $ (258,569 ) $ (93,710 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.81 ) $ 0.42 $ (3.84 ) $ (1.59 ) Diluted $ (1.81 ) $ 0.41 $ (3.84 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 67,607,752 59,995,617 67,356,443 58,996,278 Diluted 67,607,752 61,146,231 67,356,443 58,996,278













Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Selected Noncash Activity and License Fees included in Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-cash stock based compensation $ 27,142 $ 22,409 $ 51,440 $ 42,581 GeneTx purchase option and extension — — — 25,000 REGENXBIO license agreement — — — 7,000 Mereo license and collaboration agreement — — 50,000 —









Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Selected Balance Sheet Financial Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)