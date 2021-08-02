Arcutis Announces Additions to its Investor Relations and Communications Team

Eric McIntyre joins as Head of Investor Relations



Amanda Sheldon joins as Head of Corporate Communications

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced leadership additions to investor relations and communications functions.

“We are delighted to have Eric McIntyre joining us to lead our investor relations, and Amanda Shelton to head our communications function. Their appointments will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth, including our anticipated first New Drug Application and potential commercial launch, as well as the continued communication of our robust product pipeline,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their breadth of biopharmaceutical experience complements our experienced leadership team, which continues to be a key differentiator and driver of our strong execution.”

Eric McIntyre brings nearly 15 years of biopharmaceutical, finance, and investor relations experience. He will be responsible for directing all investor relations activities, including communicating business objectives and accomplishments to the broader investment community. Previously, Mr. McIntyre spent 10 years at Amgen in roles of increasing responsibility across investor relations, financial planning & analysis, and valuation, including experience in the inflammation and dermatology business.

Amanda Sheldon brings over 20 years of healthcare communications experience including an extensive track record building advocacy and brand loyalty for Fortune 100 and start-up pharmaceutical and medical device companies. She will be responsible for leading the overall strategic direction and implementation of internal and external communications across the organization, including corporate positioning, branding and identity, product communications, social media strategy, and social responsibility. Previously, she was vice president of marketing and communications for the FH Foundation, responsible for improving awareness and diagnosis of genetic lipid disorders. In addition, Amanda held multiple communications and digital marketing roles at Medtronic, where she established a first-of-its-kind patient social community that increased brand awareness for diabetes therapies.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with seven clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions, with our first NDA submission anticipated late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, and three more Phase 3 clinical data readouts anticipated over the next 18 months. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to advance the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for filing Arcutis’s first New Drug Application and commercial launch of roflumilast to revolutionize the standard of care in plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

