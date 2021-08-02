AGTC to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference (August 9, 2021)

Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021. Participants interested in listening to the live fireside chat may contact their BTIG conference representative.



2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference (August 10-11, 2021)

Ms. Washer will participate in a panel discussion entitled: “Only Have Eyes For You - Ophthalmic Gene Therapy” at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference (August 17, 2021)

A presentation by Ms. Washer will be available to view on-demand beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET through the entirety of the conference.



Audio webcasts of the presentations at the Wedbush and H.C. Wainwright conferences can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available on the Company's website following the events.

