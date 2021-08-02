Freshpet, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Raising 2021 Net Sales Guidance to > $445 million

| Source: Freshpet, Inc. Freshpet, Inc.

Secaucus, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Net sales of $108.6 million, an increase of 35.8%
  • Net loss of $7.5 million, compared with prior year net income of $0.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, compared to $11.2 million 1

"The acceleration of Freshpet's second quarter growth rate continues to demonstrate the significant potential of the brand and the potency of our Feed the Growth strategy - enabling us to raise our projection for this year's net sales growth rate to 40%," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet's Chief Executive Officer. "But we are not immune to the inflation being felt across the industry and are taking the necessary steps to address it - ensuring that our growth converts to the sustainable profitability we expect and enabling the capacity investments needed to change the way more people nourish their pets . . . forever."

Second Quarter 2021

Net sales increased 35.8% to $108.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $80.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by velocity, distribution gains, and innovation.

Gross profit was $43.1 million, or 39.7% as a percentage of net sales, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.9 million, or 42.4% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. For the second quarter of 2021, Adjusted Gross Profit was $50.1 million, or 46.1% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $39.2 million, or 49.1% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of net sales and Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to inflation in beef costs, and increased processing costs as we expand our production capacity at Kitchens Bethlehem and Kitchens South. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures,” and is reconciled to gross profit in the financial tables that accompany this release.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) was $49.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $33.7 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased to 45.6% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 42.1% in the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.3 million, or 36.1% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $28.1 million, or 35.1% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in SG&A as a percentage of net sales and Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales was a result of increased logistics costs as a percentage of net sales, offset by general and administrative expense leverage due to higher net sales. Adjusted SG&A is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures,” and is reconciled to SG&A in the financial tables that accompany this release.

Net loss was $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $0.2 million for the prior year period. The increase in net loss was due to increased SG&A, partially offset by higher net sales and increased gross profit. 

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million, or 10.0% as a percentage of net sales, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $11.2 million, or 14.0% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted SG&A expense, partially offset by higher net sales and Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Measures,” and is reconciled to net loss in the financial tables that accompany this release.

1  Adjusted EBITDA, as well as certain other measures in this release, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for how we define these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.

First Six Months of 2021

Net sales increased 34.6% to $202.0 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $150.1 million in the prior year period. Net sales for the first six months of 2021 were driven by velocity, distribution gains, and innovation. 

Gross profit was $79.4 million, or 39.3% as a percentage of net sales, for the first six months of 2021, compared to $65.7 million, or 43.8% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. For the first six months of 2021, Adjusted Gross Profit was $93.7 million, or 46.4% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $73.9 million, or 49.3% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of net sales and Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to inflation in beef costs, and increased processing costs and write-offs as we expand our production capacity at Kitchens Bethlehem and Kitchens South. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under "Non-GAAP Measures," and is reconciled to gross profit in the financial tables that accompany this release. 

SG&A expenses were $95.6 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $68.4 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased to 47.3% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 45.6% in the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A for the first six months of 2021 was $75.1 million, or 37.2% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $57.0 million, or 38.0% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in SG&A as a percentage of net sales was a result of increased logistics costs and non-cash share-based compensation as a percentage of net sales, offset by general and administrative expense leverage due to higher net sales and decreased media spend as a percentage of net sales. The decrease in Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales was a result of general and administrative expense leverage on higher net sales and decreased media spend as a percentage of net sales, offset by increased logistics costs as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted SG&A is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under "Non-GAAP Measures," and is reconciled to SG&A in the financial tables that accompany this release. 

Net loss was $18.4 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to a net loss of $3.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in net loss was due to increased SG&A, partially offset by higher net sales and increased gross profit. 

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.6 million, or 9.2% as a percentage of net sales, for the first six months of 2021, compared to $16.9 million, or 11.3% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by increased Adjusted SG&A expense. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under "Non-GAAP Measures," and is reconciled to net loss in the financial tables that accompany this release. 

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $280.3 million with no debt outstanding. 

Outlook

For full year 2021, the Company updated its net sales guidance. The Company expects the following results: 

  • To exceed net sales of $445.0 million, an increase of ~ 40% from 2020, from previous guidance of > $430 million

  • To exceed Adjusted EBITDA of $61.0 million, an increase greater than 30% from 2020, unchanged from previous guidance

The Company does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income and the respective reconciliations, including the timing of and amount of costs of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Conference Call & Earnings Presentation Webcast Information
As previously announced, today, August 2, 2021, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time with members of its leadership team. The conference call webcast will be available live over the Internet through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263. 

A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website and telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time today through August 16, 2021. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13720683.

About Freshpet
Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet 

https://twitter.com/Freshpet 

http://instagram.com/Freshpet 

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet 

https://www.tiktok.com/@Freshpet 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet 

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements, including our updated guidance, are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Freshpet believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Freshpet uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in its financial communications. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit

  • Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of net sales (Adjusted Gross Margin)

  • Adjusted SG&A

  • Adjusted SG&A as a % of net sales

  • EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

Adjusted Gross Profit: Freshpet defines Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit before depreciation expense, plant start-up expense, non-cash share-based compensation and COVID-19 expenses.

Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Freshpet defines Adjusted SG&A as SG&A expenses before depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, launch expense, fees related to equity offerings of our common stock, implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system, loss on disposal of equipment and COVID-19 expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus loss on equity method investment, non-cash share-based compensation expense, launch expenses, fees related to equity offerings, plant start-up expense, implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system, loss on disposal of equipment and COVID-19 expenses. 

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the Company with respect to ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are shown as supplemental disclosures in this release because they are widely used by the investment community for analysis and comparative evaluation. They also provide additional metrics to evaluate the Company’s operations and, when considered with both the Company’s GAAP results and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The non-GAAP measures are not and should not be considered an alternative to the most comparable GAAP measures or any other figure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance. The Company’s calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are important to an understanding of the Company's overall operating results in the periods presented. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Contact

ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com  

 
 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $280,323  $67,247 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts  33,962   18,438 
Inventories, net  24,597   19,119 
Prepaid expenses  3,940   3,378 
Other current assets  1,795   914 
Total Current Assets  344,617   109,096 
Property, plant and equipment, net  391,934   281,073 
Deposits on equipment  3,747   3,710 
Operating lease right of use assets  7,205   7,866 
Equity method investment  27,276   27,894 
Other assets  8,651   4,749 
Total Assets $783,430  $434,388 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $39,159  $16,452 
Accrued expenses  16,707   15,371 
Current operating lease liabilities  1,336   1,298 
Total Current Liabilities $57,202  $33,121 
Long term operating lease liabilities  6,417   7,098 
Total Liabilities $63,619  $40,219 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Common stock — voting, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 43,373 issued
and 43,359 outstanding on June 30, 2021, and 40,732 issued and 40,718 outstanding on
December 31, 2020		  43   41 
Additional paid-in capital  944,222   600,388 
Accumulated deficit  (224,287)  (205,924)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  89   (80)
Treasury stock, at cost — 14 shares on June 30, 2021 and on December 31, 2020  (256)  (256)
Total Stockholders' Equity  719,811   394,169 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $783,430  $434,388 
         


FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
NET SALES $108,616  $79,980  $202,029  $150,078 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  65,525   46,047   122,624   84,355 
GROSS PROFIT  43,091   33,933   79,405   65,723 
SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  49,557   33,702   95,589   68,378 
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  (6,466)  231   (16,184)  (2,655)
OTHER (EXPENSES)/INCOME:                
Other (Expenses)/Income, net  (2)  24   (7)  45 
Interest Expense  (654)  (80)  (1,556)  (784)
   (656)  (56)  (1,563)  (739)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (7,122)  175   (17,747)  (3,394)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  16   22   32   43 
LOSS ON EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT  337   -   585   - 
(LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $(7,475) $153  $(18,364) $(3,437)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME:                
Change in foreign currency translation $(91) $(387) $169  $(328)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME  (91)  (387)  169   (328)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) $(7,566) $(233) $(18,194) $(3,765)
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON STOCKHOLDERS		                
-BASIC $(0.17) $0.00  $(0.43) $(0.09)
-DILUTED $(0.17) $0.00  $(0.43) $(0.09)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTING NET (LOSS) INCOME
PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS		                
-BASIC  43,303   40,339   42,470   38,891 
-DILUTED  43,303   41,510   42,470   38,891 
                 


FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 
(In thousands)
    
  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net (loss) $(18,364) $(3,437)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:        
Provision for loss on accounts receivable  5   7 
Loss on disposal of equipment  106   36 
Share-based compensation  12,770   4,464 
Inventory obsolescence  253   151 
Depreciation and amortization  14,743   9,894 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount  815   691 
Change in operating lease right of use asset  661   464 
Investments in equity method investment  585    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (15,529)  (4,077)
Inventories  (5,731)  (6,302)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,443)  10,181 
Other assets  (2,156)  (212)
Accounts payable  15,494   (3,430)
Accrued expenses  1,369   (13,147)
Other lease liabilities  (643)  (401)
   Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities  2,935   (5,118)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchase of short-term investments     (20,001)
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment  (117,592)  (73,251)
   Net cash flows used in investing activities  (117,592)  (93,252)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from common shares issued in primary offering, net of issuance cost  332,172   252,062 
Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock  1,740   2,091 
Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units  (2,917)  (1,636)
Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Facilities     20,933 
Repayment of borrowings under Credit Facilities     (76,000)
Fees paid in connection with financing agreements  (3,262)  (824)
   Net cash flows provided by financing activities  327,733   196,626 
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  213,076   98,256 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR  67,247   9,472 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $280,323  $107,728 
         


FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
                 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Gross Profit $43,091  $33,933  $79,405  $65,723 
Depreciation expense  4,021   2,550   7,821   4,294 
Plant start-up expense (a)  1,130   725   2,973   1,192 
Non-cash share-based compensation  1,203   493   1,913   941 
COVID-19 expense (b)  681   1,546   1,634   1,763 
Adjusted Gross Profit $50,126  $39,248  $93,746  $73,914 
Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales  46.1%  49.1%  46.4%  49.3%


(a)Represents additional operating costs incurred in connection with the start-up of our new manufacturing lines as part of the Freshpet Kitchens expansion projects.
(b)Represents COVID-19 expenses including (i) costs incurred to protect the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) temporary increased compensation expense to ensure continued operations during the pandemic, and (iii) costs related to mitigating potential supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, included in cost of goods sold.  


FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
                 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
SG&A expenses $49,557  $33,702  $95,589  $68,378 
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,633   2,891   6,922   5,600 
Non-cash share-based compensation  5,487   1,793   10,857   3,523 
Launch expense (a)  1,018   686   1,749   1,642 
Loss on disposal of equipment  46   34   106   36 
Equity offering expenses (b)  (125)        58 
Enterprise Resource Planning (c)  247   129   850   402 
COVID-19 expense (d)     96   5   96 
Adjusted SG&A Expenses $39,251  $28,073  $75,100  $57,020 
Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales  36.1%  35.1%  37.2%  38.0%


(a)Represents new store marketing allowance of $1,000 for each store added to our distribution network, as well as the non-capitalized freight costs associated with Freshpet Fridge replacements. The expense enhances the overall marketing spend to support our growing distribution network.
(b)Represents fees associated with public offerings of our common stock.
(c)Represents implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system.
(d)Represents COVID-19 expenses including (i) costs incurred to protect the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) temporary increased compensation expense to ensure continued operations during the pandemic, and (iii) costs related to mitigating potential supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, included in SG&A.


FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
                 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Net (loss) income $(7,475) $153  $(18,364) $(3,437)
Depreciation and amortization  7,654   5,441   14,743   9,894 
Interest expense  654   80   1,556   784 
Income tax expense  16   22   32   43 
EBITDA $849  $5,696  $(2,033) $7,284 
Loss on equity method investment $337  $  $585  $ 
Loss on disposal of equipment  46   34   106   36 
Non-cash share-based compensation  6,690   2,286   12,770   4,464 
Launch expense (a)  1,018   686   1,749   1,642 
Plant start-up expense (b)  1,130   725   2,973   1,192 
Equity offering expenses (c)  (125)        58 
Enterprise Resource Planning (d)  247   129   850   402 
COVID-19 expense (e)  681   1,642   1,639   1,859 
Adjusted EBITDA $10,873  $11,199  $18,639  $16,938 
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales  10.0%  14.0%  9.2%  11.3%


(a)Represents new store marketing allowance of $1,000 for each store added to our distribution network, as well as the non-capitalized freight costs associated with Freshpet Fridge replacements. The expense enhances the overall marketing spend to support our growing distribution network.
(b)Represents additional operating costs incurred in connection with the start-up of our new manufacturing lines as part of the Freshpet Kitchens expansion projects.
(c)Represents fees associated with public offerings of our common stock.
(d)Represents implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system.
(e)Represents COVID-19 expenses including (i) costs incurred to protect the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) temporary increased compensation expense to ensure continued operations during the pandemic, and (iii) costs related to mitigating potential supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.