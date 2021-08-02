Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Net Income of $3.0 Million, an Increase of 63.4% over 2020

| Source: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Oswego, New York, UNITED STATES

Year-To-Date Net Income Up 46.2% Over 2020

Strong Revenue Growth, Stable Asset Quality Metrics, Record Quarterly Earnings

OSWEGO, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC), the holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“Bank”), announced second quarter 2021 net income of $3.0 million compared to $1.8 million for the same three month period in 2020. Second quarter 2021 net income available to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted voting common share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income) of $11.6 million increased $2.5 million, or 27.0%, compared to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. for the first six months of 2021 was $5.2 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same six-month period of 2020.  Basic and diluted earnings per voting common share for the first six months of 2021 was $0.87, compared to $0.60 per basic and diluted share in the comparable period in 2020.

2021 Second Quarter and Six Month Performance Highlights

  • Total interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021 were $1.19 billion, an increase of $94.8 million, or 8.7%, compared to $1.09 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $29.9 million compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $835.0 million, an increase of $28.9 million, or 3.6%, compared to $806.0 million at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $9.5 million compared to $825.5 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $1.03 billion, an increase of $61.1 million, or 6.3%, compared to $970.6 million at June 30, 2020, and an increase of $35.8 million compared to $995.9 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Total net interest income for the second quarter 2021 increased by $2.6 million, or 33.7%, to $10.2 million from $7.6 million for the prior year period, and total six-month net interest income was $18.8 million, up $3.4 million, or 21.8%, compared to $15.4 million for the prior year period.
  • Funding costs declined to 0.77%, a reduction of 49 basis points from 1.26% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Noninterest expense increased to $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $1.1 million, or 18.9%, compared to $5.8 million in the prior year quarter. Total noninterest expense was $13.5 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 12.3%, compared to $12.0 million for the prior year period. The increase in noninterest expenses in 2021, as compared to the previous year, followed the progressive resumption of normalized business activities during 2021 that resulted from the gradual lessening of the severe safety and social-distancing restrictions previously imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the second quarter of 2021, Pathfinder achieved strong increases in earning asset balances, corresponding revenue growth and improved operating margins that collectively contributed to record quarterly results and our exceptional financial performance for the first half of the year,” said Thomas W. Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on effectively managing both interest and noninterest expenses to enhance our operating leverage. Our quarterly net income of $3.0 million resulted from both the focused efforts of our management team in overseeing meaningful progress towards the attainment of our strategic objectives and the continued excellent work of our entire staff in meeting the financial services needs of our valued customers.”

“Effective April 1, 2021, in a strategic step aligned with our focus on overall expense management, we redeemed a portion of our existing subordinated debt in the amount of $10.0 million. This action will prospectively reduce annual interest expenses by $625,000. The Company’s interest expense was also positively impacted by the continued improvement of our deposit mix, as noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $21.6 million, or 13.3%, through the first six months of 2021 and made up approximately 18% of total deposits at quarter-end. This improvement, along with the recognition of deferred fees associated with the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans, drove double-digit growth in net interest income and robust net interest margin expansion for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior year periods.”

“On June 28, 2021, the Company converted all of its Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock into an equal number of shares of newly-created Series A Non-Voting Common Stock. This conversion was authorized by the Company’s shareholders on June 4, 2021. Neither the Preferred shares, nor the Non-Voting Common shares had, or will have, dividend or liquidation preference over the Company’s existing Voting Common Stock. However, this simplification of the Company’s capital structure, with the Voting and Non-Voting Common Stock now incorporated into a combined balance of tangible common equity, will help investors to better understand the ownership structure of our business.”

“The conversion of the Convertible Preferred shares to a form of common shares does not impact previously reported diluted earnings per share calculations. Importantly, however, the conversion increases reported tangible common equity and its related ratios, including the Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio (the “TCE/TA ratio).” Due in large part to the conversion of the Preferred Shares in June 2021, the TCE/TA ratio increased to 7.85% at June 30, 2021, compared to 6.22% at June 30, 2020. This conversion therefore represents an important step in the evolution of our Company.”

“While new loan originations were somewhat muted in the most recent quarter, we have a strong pipeline of potential new commercial lending opportunities and anticipate a strong third quarter in residential mortgage lending. We have also been active participants in the PPP, helping small business customers access this critically-important funding and navigate the subsequent forgiveness process. As of June 30, 2021, we had approximately $53.6 million in PPP loans outstanding, following the forgiveness of $58.1 million since the inception of the PPP, resulting in the recognition of $1.1 million of net deferred PPP loan origination fees in 2021. It should be noted that the Bank has approximately $1.7 million in net deferred PPP origination fees remaining at June 30, 2021 that it expects to recognize as income in future periods.”

“We continue to closely monitor credit quality amid a recovering, but still uncertain, economy. It is highly important to note that no loans were classified as being in pandemic-related payment deferral status at June 30, 2021. We improved our ratio of non-performing loans to total loans during the first half of the year to 1.9%, while continuing to build our loan loss reserves appropriately, with our allowance for loan losses standing at 1.8% of total loans and 91.3% of nonperforming loans at quarter-end.”

“By many measures, our second quarter performance was exceptional and included both significant capital management and financial performance milestones. While we do not anticipate sustaining the rate of earnings growth we achieved in the most recent quarter going forward, our loan pipelines remain solid heading into the second half of the year and our team stands ready to continue supporting new and existing customers throughout the Central New York markets that we proudly serve.”


Income Statement for the Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

  For the three months ended  For the six months ended 
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)		 June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  Change  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  Change 
Interest and dividend income:                              
Loans, including fees $9,784  $8,832  $952  10.8% $18,631  $18,074  $557  3.1%
Debt securities:                              
Taxable  2,152   1,549   603  38.9%  4,128   3,241   887  27.4%
Tax-exempt  42   52   (10) -19.2%  71   59   12  20.3%
Dividends  87   64   23  35.9%  174   134   40  29.9%
Federal funds sold and interest earning deposits  1   17   (16) -94.1%  4   49   (45) -91.8%
Total interest and dividend income  12,066   10,514   1,552  14.8%  23,008   21,557   1,451  6.7%
Interest expense:                              
Interest on deposits  1,144   2,204   (1,060) -48.1%  2,671   4,760   (2,089) -43.9%
Interest on short-term borrowings  3   39   (36) -92.3%  6   96   (90) -93.8%
Interest on long-term borrowings  296   439   (143) -32.6%  591   884   (293) -33.1%
Interest on subordinated loans  408   192   216  112.5%  965   398   567  142.5%
Total interest expense  1,851   2,874   (1,023) -35.6%  4,233   6,138   (1,905) -31.0%
Net interest income  10,215   7,640   2,575  33.7%  18,775   15,419   3,356  21.8%
Provision for loan losses  929   1,146   (217) -18.9%  1,957   2,213   (256) -11.6%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $9,286  $6,494  $2,792  43.0% $16,818  $13,206  $3,612  27.4%


As noted in the table above, second quarter 2021 net interest income was $10.2 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 33.7%, compared to $7.6 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily a result of a $1.5 million, or 14.8%, increase in total interest and dividend income. Interest and dividend income in the second quarter was $12.1 million, compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in interest and dividend income was a result of a $60.1 million increase in average loans combined with a 13 basis-point increase in the average yield earned on those loans, and a $72.9 million increase in the average balance of taxable investment securities combined with a 16 basis-point increase in the average yield earned on those investments. Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from $2.9 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease in the second quarter interest expense was primarily a result of an 87 basis-point decrease in the average interest rate paid on time deposits. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.42%, a 67 basis-point increase compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2020. This improvement reflects both a 49 basis-point decline in the average cost for interest-bearing liabilities, and a 25 basis-point increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 21.8%, to $18.8 million compared to $15.4 million for the first half of 2020. Interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $23.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6.7%, compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily a result of average loan growth of $74.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the prior year period, and a $67.0 million increase in taxable investment securities. Interest expense of $4.2 million for the six-month period decreased by $1.9 million, or 31.0%, from the prior year period, primarily because of a 50 basis point decrease in the interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.  

Paycheck Protection Program Discussion

From April 2020 to May 2021, the Company participated in all phases of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”). PPP loans are substantially guaranteed as to timely repayment by the SBA and have unique forgiveness features whereby loan principal amounts may be discharged, for the benefit of the borrowers, by direct payments from the SBA to the lending institution holding the indebtedness. The Company has received both interest (calculated at a stated rate of 1%) and various levels of fee income related to the origination of PPP loans. Information related to the Company’s PPP loans are included in the following tables:

Unaudited For the three months ended  For the six months ended, 
(In thousands, except number of loans) June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
Number of PPP loans originated in the period  57   674   478   674 
Funded balance of PPP loans originated in the period $1,882  $75,040  $36,369  $75,040 
Number of PPP loans forgiven in the period 143   -  349   - 
Average balance of PPP loans in the period $68,927  $48,029  $69,410  $24,015 
Balance of PPP loans forgiven in the period $23,985  $-  $42,566  $- 
Deferred PPP fee income recognized in the period $735  $289  $1,147  $289 


  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  
Unearned PPP deferred fee income at end of period $1,720  $2,236  


  Number  Balance  
Total PPP loans originated since inception  1,177  $111,721  
Total PPP loans forgiven since inception  479  $58,110  
Total PPP loans remaining at June 30, 2021  698  $53,611  


Provision for Loan Losses

The second quarter 2021 provision for loan losses was $929,000, compared to $1.1 million for the prior year quarter. The second quarter provision for loan losses reflects a prudent addition to reserves considering loan growth other than PPP loans and general pandemic-related uncertainties remaining, particularly in certain industrial sectors. The credit sensitive portfolios continue to be carefully monitored, and the Bank will consistently apply its proven conservative loan classification and reserve building methodologies to the analysis of these portfolios. The provision for loan losses for the first six months of 2021 was $2.0 million, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2020. Please refer to the asset quality section below for a further discussion of asset quality as it relates to the allowance for loan loss.

Noninterest Income

Second quarter 2021 noninterest income was $1.4 million, a decrease of $97,000, or 6.3%, compared to $1.5 million for the same three-month period in 2020. The reduction in noninterest income primarily reflects a $972,000 reduction in gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities, offset by a $771,000 increase in net gains on marketable equity securities. Noninterest income was $3.3 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

The following table details the components of noninterest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

  For the three months ended  For the six months ended, 
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)		 June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  Change  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  Change 
Service charges on deposit accounts $357  $303  $54   17.8% $689  $659  $30   4.6%
Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance  129   106   23   21.7%  254   222   32   14.4%
Loan servicing fees  11   79   (68)  -86.1%  101   128   (27)  -21.1%
Debit card interchange fees  241   205   36   17.6%  462   368   94   25.5%
Insurance agency revenue  234   185   49   26.5%  514   522   (8)  -1.5%
Other charges, commissions and fees  323   255   68   26.7%  565   478   87   18.2%
Noninterest income before gains (losses)  1,295   1,133   162   14.3%  2,585   2,377   208   8.8%
Net gains on sales and redemptions of
investment securities		  51   1,023   (972)  -95.0%  51   1,049   (998)  -95.1%
Gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities  49   (722)  771   106.8%  283   (916)  1,199   -130.9%
Net gains on sales of loans and foreclosed
real estate		  39   97   (58)  -59.8%  159   769   (610)  -79.3%
Gains on sale of premises and equipment  -   -   -   -   201   -   201  >100% 
Total noninterest income $1,434  $1,531  $(97)  -6.3% $3,279  $3,279  $-   0.0%


Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 18.9%, in comparison to $5.8 million for the same three-month period in 2020. The increase was primarily a result of higher salaries and employee benefits expense, building and occupancy costs, data processing expenses, and professional and other services.   Total noninterest expense for the six-month period of 2021 was $13.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 12.3%, compared with $12.0 million for the prior year period, and driven by increases in the same expense areas discussed above.

The following table details the components of noninterest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

  For the three months ended    For the six months ended, 
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)		 June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  Change  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  Change 
Salaries and employee benefits $3,501  $2,972  $529   17.8% $6,842  $6,219  $623   10.0%
Building and occupancy  870   707   163   23.1%  1,663   1,461   202   13.8%
Data processing  654   552   102   18.5%  1,330   1,152   178   15.5%
Professional and other services  451   301   150   49.8%  868   617   251   40.7%
Advertising  259   261   (2)  -0.8%  505   437   68   15.6%
FDIC assessments  232   150   82   54.7%  430   339   91   26.8%
Audits and exams  177   125   52   41.6%  379   250   129   51.6%
Insurance agency expense  194   212   (18)  -8.5%  400   404   (4)  -1.0%
Community service activities  34   12   22   183.3%  122   119   3   2.5%
Foreclosed real estate expenses  16   5   11   220.0%  22   35   (13)  -37.1%
Other expenses  457   461   (4)  -0.9%  920   970   (50)  -5.2%
Total noninterest expenses $6,845  $5,758  $1,087   18.9% $13,481  $12,003  $1,478   12.3%


During the most restrictive periods following the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, the Company experienced material declines in substantially all forms of noninterest expenses. These reductions in noninterest expenses were the result of the curtailment or elimination of a significant portion of non-critically-essential business and business development activities during that time. These activities were reduced or eliminated for the duration of the substantial restrictions imposed by governmental officials and as a consequence of the internal safety and social distancing protocols initiated by the Company and/or its customers. These effects were most pronounced in the second and third quarters of 2020 and extended, to lessening degrees, at least through the end of the first quarter of 2021. Accordingly, as the Company progressively returned to less restricted operations, noninterest expenses progressively returned to the levels considered by its management to be prudent for the effective long-term management of the Company. Management has elected to provide a supplemental comparison between 2021 noninterest expenses and the same three and six month periods in 2019, which were the most recent three and six month periods not affected by the pandemic. The following table details the components of noninterest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2019:

Unaudited For the three months ended  For the six months ended, 
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021  June 30, 2019  Change  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2019  Change 
Salaries and employee benefits $3,501  $3,454  $47   1.4% $6,842  $7,104  $(262)  -3.7%
Building and occupancy  870   632   238   37.7%  1,663   1,287   376   29.2%
Data processing  654   587   67   11.4%  1,330   1,162   168   14.5%
Professional and other services  451   380   71   18.7%  868   716   152   21.2%
Advertising  259   242   17   7.0%  505   481   24   5.0%
FDIC assessments  232   130   102   78.5%  430   241   189   78.4%
Audits and exams  177   100   77   77.0%  379   200   179   89.5%
Insurance agency expense  194   229   (35)  -15.3%  400   428   (28)  -6.5%
Community service activities  34   144   (110)  -76.4%  122   282   (160)  -56.7%
Foreclosed real estate expenses  16   59   (43)  -72.9%  22   296   (274)  -92.6%
Other expenses  457   582   (125)  -21.5%  920   1,053   (133)  -12.6%
Total noninterest expenses $6,845  $6,539  $306   4.7% $13,481  $13,250  $231   1.7%


Balance Sheet at June 30, 2021

The Company’s total assets at June 30, 2021 were $1.26 billion, an increase of $32.2 million, or 2.6%, from $1.23 billion at December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher investment securities and loan balances. Investment securities totaled $322.1 million, an increase of $20.8 million compared to $301.3 million at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $63.4 million compared to $258.7 million on June 30, 2020. Total loans of $835.0 million grew by $9.5 million, or 1.15%, compared with $825.5 million at December 31, 2020, and by $28.9 million, or 3.6%, compared to June 30, 2020.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $1.03 billion, an increase of $35.8 million, or 3.6%, from $995.9 million at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $61.1 million, or 6.29%, compared to June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $183.7 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $21.6 million, or 13.3%, from the 2020 year end, and an increase of $23.5 million, or 14.7%, compared to June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposit growth was a result of municipal deposit inflows related to seasonal tax collections, as well as increases in retail and commercial deposits.  The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily a result of the Bank’s participation in the PPP, as well as ongoing growth in business banking relationships.

Subordinated loans were $29.5 million at June 30, 2021, a 25.2% decrease from $39.4 million as of the 2020 year end. On April 1, 2021, the Company exercised its option to redeem $10.0 million of the loans that were outstanding on December 31, 2020. This redemption of outstanding debt will reduce interest expense related to subordinated loans by $625,000 annually and reduced interest expense related to subordinated loans in the second quarter of 2021 by $156,000, in comparison to the first quarter of 2021.

Shareholders’ equity was $103.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $97.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily a result of a $4.3 million increase in retained earnings, a $1.0 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, a $427,000 increase in additional paid in capital, and a $90,000 increase due to ESOP shares earned.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s asset quality metrics, as measured by net loan charge-offs to average loans, remained stable for second quarter 2021. Net loan charge-offs to average loans were 0.03% for the second quarter 2021, compared with 0.08% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans were 1.92% at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 66 basis points compared to 2.58% at December 31, 2020.

The decrease in nonperforming loan portfolio at June 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily the result of one commercial real estate loan being removed from nonaccrual as of June 30, 2021 due to the resumption of timely principal and interest payments for six consecutive months. Management is monitoring all nonaccrual loans closely and has incorporated our current estimate of the ultimate collectability of these loans into the reported allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021. No loans were classified as being on pandemic-related payment deferral at June 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes nonaccrual loans by category and status at June 30, 2021:

Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Loan TypeCollateral TypeNumber
of
Loans		  Loan
Balance		  Average
Loan
Balance		  Weighted
LTV at
Origination/
Modification		  Status
Secured residential mortgage:                 
 Real Estate 33  $2,881  $87   88% Under active resolution management by the Bank.
                   
Secured commercial real estate:                 
 Private Museum 1   1,385   1,385   79% The Bank is working on a modification with the borrower. The borrower has substantial deposits with the Bank.
 Recreational 1   1,234   1,234   50% The loan is currently classified as a Troubled Debt Restructuring (TDR). Next payment is due August 1, 2021.
 All other 14   2,210   158   79% Under active resolution management by the Bank.
                   
Commercial lines of credit 4   172   43  N/A  Under active resolution management by the Bank.
                   
Commercial and industrial:                 
 Real Estate 1   4,485   4,485   41% The Bank modified the loan and the next payment is due August 1, 2021. Repayment is expected from operations, pledges and collateral value.
 All Others 11   2,317   211  N/A  Under active resolution management by the Bank.
                   
Consumer loans 31   1,310   42  N/A  Under active resolution management by the Bank.
   96  $15,994           


The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 was 91.30%, compared with 59.89% at December 31, 2020 and 125.86% at June 30, 2020. The change in the allowance for loans losses to non-performing loans is reflective of the changes in nonaccrual loans discussed above.

COVID-19 Additional Discussion

Pathfinder Bank has participated in all rounds of the PPP to date. The Program was initially established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, and is a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The PPP was renewed under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. While these legislative actions, and the programs that resulted therefrom, appear to have significantly reduced the negative near-term economic impact of the pandemic, the future trajectory of the economy and the economy’s effect on the financial condition and results of the Company’s operations cannot be predicted with certainty.

Non-Voting Common Stock Issued    

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company converted 1,380,283, or 100%, of its previously-outstanding shares of Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock to an equal number of newly-created Series A Non-Voting Common Stock.   Neither the previously-issued Series B Perpetual Preferred Stock, nor the newly-issued Series A Non-Voting Common Stock had, or will have, dividend or liquidation preference over the Company’s existing Voting Common Stock. Holders of the new Series A Non-Voting Common Stock will be entitled to receive dividends, if and when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors, in the same per share amount as paid on Company’s Voting Common Stock.

Cash Dividend Declared    

On June 28, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.07 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 16, 2021 and will be paid on August 13, 2021.  Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $16.00 on July 30, 2021, the implied dividend yield is 1.75%. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 equates to a dividend payout ratio of 14.0%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.  The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC).  The Bank has ten full-service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga Counties and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.  Through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Risk Management Company, Inc., the Bank owns a 51% interest in the FitzGibbons Agency, LLC.  At June 30, 2021, there were 4,562,301 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, as well as 1,380,283 shares of non-voting common stock issued and outstanding.  The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ market under the symbol "PBHC."  At June 30, 2021, the Company and subsidiaries had total consolidated assets of $1.26 billion, total deposits of $1.03 billion and shareholders' equity of $103.2 million.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”   This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods.  Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.  

As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following additional risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

  • demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;
  • if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;
  • collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;
  • our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties beyond forbearance periods, which will adversely affect our net income;
  • the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;
  • as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;
  • a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;
  • our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;
  • we rely on third party vendors for certain services and the unavailability of a critical service due to the COVID-19 outbreak could have an adverse effect on us; and
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect future events or developments.


PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)

 For the three months  For six months 
 ended June 30,  ended June 30, 
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Condensed Income Statement               
Interest and dividend income$12,066  $10,514  $23,008  $21,557 
Interest expense 1,851   2,874   4,233   6,138 
Net interest income 10,215   7,640   18,775   15,419 
Provision for loan losses 929   1,146   1,957   2,213 
  9,286   6,494   16,818   13,206 
Noninterest income excluding net gains on sales of
securities, fixed assets, loans and foreclosed real estate		 1,295   1,133   2,585   2,377 
Net gains on sales of securities, fixed assets, loans and foreclosed
real estate		 90   1,120   411   1,818 
Gains (losses) on marketable equity securities 49   (722)  283   (916)
Noninterest expense 6,845   5,758   13,481   12,003 
Income before income taxes 3,875   2,267   6,616   4,482 
Provision for income taxes 851   439   1,400   894 
                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest and
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.		$3,024  $1,828  $5,216  $3,588 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 15   (13)  53   57 
Net income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.$3,009  $1,841  $5,163  $3,531 
                



 For the Periods Ended 
 (Unaudited) 
 June 30,  December 31,  June 30, 
 2021  2020  2020 
Selected Balance Sheet Data           
Assets$1,259,691  $1,227,443  $1,167,024 
Earning assets 1,189,711   1,159,778   1,094,896 
Total loans 834,952   825,495   806,009 
Deposits 1,031,670   995,907   970,593 
Borrowed funds 83,734   82,050   75,397 
Allowance for loan losses 14,603   12,777   10,553 
Subordinated loans 29,482   39,400   15,145 
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders' equity 103,235   97,456   92,315 
            
Asset Quality Ratios           
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.03%  0.08%  0.08%
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.75%  1.55%  1.31%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 91.30%  59.89%  125.86%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.92%  2.58%  1.04%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.27%  1.74%  0.72%


PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)

 For the three months  For six months 
 ended June 30,  ended June 30, 
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Key Earnings Ratios               
Return on average assets 0.95%  0.63%  0.81%  0.62%
Return on average common equity 14.17%  9.69%  12.36%  9.18%
Return on average equity 11.73%  8.06%  10.19%  7.65%
Net interest margin 3.42%  2.75%  3.13%  2.88%
                
Share, Per Share and Ratio Data               
Basic weighted average shares outstanding- Voting 4,464   4,639   4,453   4,623 
Basic earnings per share- Voting$0.50  $0.31  $0.87  $0.60 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding- Series A Non-Voting 197   -   99   - 
Basic earnings per share- Series A Non-Voting$0.51  $-  $0.87  $- 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding- Voting 4,464   4,639   4,453   4,623 
Diluted earnings per share- Voting$0.50  $0.31  $0.87  $0.60 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding- Series A Non-Voting 197   -   99   - 
Diluted earnings per share- Series A Non-Voting$0.51  $-  $0.87  $- 
Cash dividends per share$0.07  $0.06  $0.14  $0.12 
Book value per common share at June 30, 2021 and 2020        $17.37  $16.19 
Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2021 and 2020        $16.59  $15.20 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at June 30, 2021 and 2020         7.85%  6.22%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at June 30, 2021 and 2020, adjusted         8.20%  6.64%



Non-GAAP Reconciliation         
Tangible book value per common share         
Total equity  $103,235  $92,315 
Intangible assets   (4,661)  (4,677)
Convertible preferred equity   -   (15,369)
Common tangible equity  $98,574  $72,269 
Common shares outstanding   5,943   4,754 
Tangible book value per common share  $16.59  $15.20 
          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets         
Tangible common equity  $98,574  $72,269 
Tangible assets   1,255,030   1,162,347 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio   7.85%  6.22%
          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted         
Tangible common equity  $98,574  $72,269 
Tangible assets   1,255,030   1,162,347 
Less: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans   (53,610)  (73,774)
Total assets excluding PPP loans  $1,201,420  $1,088,573 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans   8.20%  6.64%


* Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.                


PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)

The following table sets forth information concerning average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the yields and rates thereon. Interest income and resultant yield information in the table has not been adjusted for tax equivalency. Averages are computed on the daily average balance for each month in the period divided by the number of days in the period. Yields and amounts earned include loan fees. Nonaccrual loans have been included in interest-earning assets for purposes of these calculations.
                

 For the three months ended June 30,   
 2021      2020 
         Average          Average 
UnauditedAverage      Yield /  Average      Yield / 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance  Interest  Cost  Balance  Interest  Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                       
Loans$856,380  $9,784   4.57% $796,267  $8,832   4.44%
Taxable investment securities 303,858   2,239   2.95%  230,943   1,613   2.79%
Tax-exempt investment securities 11,226   42   1.50%  9,552   52   2.18%
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits 24,948   1   0.02%  76,203   17   0.09%
Total interest-earning assets 1,196,412   12,066   4.03%  1,112,965   10,514   3.78%
Noninterest-earning assets:                       
Other assets 80,159           73,721         
Allowance for loan losses (14,016)          (10,076)        
Net unrealized gains
on available-for-sale securities		 1,872           (1,804)        
Total assets$1,264,427          $1,174,806         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                       
NOW accounts$92,412  $74   0.32% $80,712  $35   0.17%
Money management accounts 15,988   4   0.10%  15,826   4   0.10%
MMDA accounts 238,791   241   0.40%  202,136   355   0.70%
Savings and club accounts 121,584   40   0.13%  94,684   22   0.09%
Time deposits 372,807   785   0.84%  418,722   1,788   1.71%
Subordinated loans 32,643   408   5.00%  15,139   192   5.07%
Borrowings 88,109   299   1.36%  87,415   478   2.19%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 962,334   1,851   0.77%  914,634   2,874   1.26%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                       
Demand deposits 187,877           156,001         
Other liabilities 11,598           12,828         
Total liabilities 1,161,809           1,083,463         
Shareholders' equity 102,618           91,343         
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$1,264,427          $1,174,806         
Net interest income    $10,215          $7,640     
Net interest rate spread         3.26%          2.52%
Net interest margin         3.42%          2.75%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets
to average interest-bearing liabilities		         124.32%          121.68%


PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)

  For the six months ended June 30, 
  2021  2020 
          Average          Average 
Unaudited Average      Yield /  Average      Yield / 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance  Interest  Cost  Balance  Interest  Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans $852,972  $18,631   4.37% $778,709  $18,074   4.64%
Taxable investment securities  306,278   4,302   2.81%  239,297   3,375   2.82%
Tax-exempt investment securities  11,495   71   1.24%  5,458   59   2.16%
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits  28,660   4   0.03%  45,943   49   0.21%
Total interest-earning assets  1,199,405   23,008   3.84%  1,069,407   21,557   4.03%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Other assets  81,248           75,263         
Allowance for loan losses  (13,539)          (9,390)        
Net unrealized losses
on available for sale securities		  1,595           (843)        
Total assets $1,268,709          $1,134,437         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
NOW accounts $93,598  $130   0.28% $78,247  $65   0.17%
Money management accounts  15,794   8   0.10%  15,005   9   0.12%
MMDA accounts  237,050   496   0.42%  198,298   756   0.76%
Savings and club accounts  116,479   72   0.12%  90,901   48   0.11%
Time deposits  385,918   1,965   1.02%  410,967   3,882   1.89%
Subordinated loans  36,009   965   5.36%  15,135   398   5.26%
Borrowings  86,598   597   1.38%  87,217   980   2.25%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  971,446   4,233   0.87%  895,770   6,138   1.37%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  184,180           134,179         
Other liabilities  11,769           12,446         
Total liabilities  1,167,395           1,042,395         
Shareholders' equity  101,314           92,042         
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $1,268,709          $1,134,437         
Net interest income     $18,775          $15,419     
Net interest rate spread          2.97%          2.66%
Net interest margin          3.13%          2.88%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets
to average interest-bearing liabilities		          123.47%          119.38%


PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income can also be analyzed in terms of the impact of changing interest rates on interest-earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, and changes in the volume or amount of these assets and liabilities. The following table represents the extent to which changes in interest rates and changes in the volume of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities have affected the Company’s interest income and interest expense during the years indicated. Information is provided in each category with respect to: (i) changes attributable to changes in volume (change in volume multiplied by prior rate); (ii) changes attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume); and (iii) total increase or decrease. Changes attributable to both rate and volume have been allocated ratably. Tax-exempt securities have not been adjusted for tax equivalency.

  Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2021 vs. 2020  2021 vs. 2020 
  Increase/(Decrease) Due to  Increase/(Decrease) Due to 
          Total          Total 
Unaudited         Increase          Increase 
(In thousands) Volume  Rate  (Decrease)  Volume  Rate  (Decrease) 
Interest Income:                        
Loans $686  $266  $952  $2,966  $(2,409) $557 
Taxable investment securities  531   95   626   965   (38)  927 
Tax-exempt investment securities  43   (53)  (10)  81   (69)  12 
Interest-earning deposits  (7)  (9)  (16)  (14)  (31)  (45)
Total interest income  1,253   299   1,552   3,998   (2,547)  1,451 
Interest Expense:                        
NOW accounts  5   34   39   15   50   65 
Money management accounts  -   -   -   1   (2)  (1)
MMDA accounts  325   (439)  (114)  332   (592)  (260)
Savings and club accounts  7   11   18   17   7   24 
Time deposits  (178)  (825)  (1,003)  (224)  (1,693)  (1,917)
Subordinated loans  235   (19)  216   559   8   567 
Borrowings  26   (205)  (179)  (7)  (376)  (383)
Total interest expense  420   (1,443)  (1,023)  693   (2,598)  (1,905)
Net change in net interest income $833  $1,742  $2,575  $3,305  $51  $3,356 


The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

Investor/Media Contacts

Thomas W. Schneider, President, CEO
Walter F. Rusnak, Senior Vice President, CFO
Telephone: (315) 343-0057


Tags

Pathfinder Bank Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 2nd qtr earnings release

Related Links