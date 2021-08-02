Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  Highlights include the following:

  • Second quarter net income of $4.6 million or $2.07 per diluted share compared to 2020 second quarter net income of $6.3 million or $2.84 per diluted share. 
  • Provision for loan losses of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $665,000 for the same period in 2020.
  • Return on average assets of 4.39%, compared to 7.11% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average common equity of 22.53%, compared to 35.18% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 29.84%, compared to 49.55% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Loan processing and servicing revenue of $5.8 million, compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Government lending revenues of $3.8 million, compared to $37,000 for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.8 million as compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Other noninterest income of $908,000 compared to ($56,000) for the second quarter of 2020.

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of the Company commented, “We are very pleased with the Company’s strong second quarter earnings, overall growth and improved asset quality.  The Bank’s Mortgage Department continues to flourish and is on track to having a record-setting year in terms of overall origination levels.  Secondary market premiums on the SBA 7(a) side of things remain near all-time highs, yielding extremely positive results for the Bank’s Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) Department as well.  Overall growth in non-interest-bearing deposits has been significant, paralleling growth in GGL along with the Bank’s continued push to garner commercial deposits among hemp-related businesses in need of reliable banking partners.  Finally, as a result of increased guaranteed portions on all SBA 7(a) loans implemented by Congress earlier this year, community financial institutions have gravitated heavily towards lending efforts in the space, in-turn leading to impressive growth for Windsor Advantage (“Windsor”) far and beyond a core growth rate we have ever seen for the company through two quarters.  Windsor has already onboarded a record number of new lenders year-to-date to its outsourced SBA lending platform and the majority of its existing clients have gained significant traction as processing volume ramps up.”

BALANCE SHEET
At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $440.3 million, net loans held for investment were $258.8 million, loans held for sale were $14.6 million, total deposits were $337.4 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $84.5 million.  Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $51.1 million or 13%, net loans held for investment increased $5.5 million or 2%, loans held for sale decreased $11.7 million or 44%, total deposits increased $36.5 million or 12%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $7.5 million or 10%.  The increase in assets was primarily the result of additional liquidity created by strong deposit growth initiatives as over half of the GGL loans originated during the quarter were sold.  The Bank originated $60.1 million in GGL loans during the second quarter and sold $33.6 million during the same period.  The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”).  The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year. 

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued 18,900 shares of its common stock associated with various stock-based compensation programs and option exercises and repurchased 59,928 shares of its voting common stock.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At June 30, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

 “Well Capitalized”
Minimum		Basel III Fully
Phased-In		West Town
Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio6.50%7.00%13.54%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio8.00%8.50%13.54%
Total risk-based capital ratio10.00%10.50%14.80%
Tier 1 leverage ratio5.00%4.00%10.06%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $33.19 at June 30, 2020 to $38.32 at June 30, 2021.  The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $23.90 at June 30, 2020 to $29.29 at June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company. 

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 1.55% at June 30, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns (specifically in the hospitality portfolio) surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic and worked to reduce its portfolio of foreclosed assets. Nonaccrual loans decreased $2.7 million or 32% as compared to December 31, 2020 while foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million or 74% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $618,000 in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets.  The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $50,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $665,000 in second quarter 2020, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period.  The Company has granted 139 deferrals since June 30, 2020 totaling $71.1 million.  However, as of June 30, 2021, there were only 11 loans in deferral status with net exposure of $3.9 million.  Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $24,000 net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands)6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 
Nonaccrual loans$         5,765 $     7,341 $     8,506 $     8,790 $     7,799 
Foreclosed assets618 1,377 2,372 3,522 4,464 
90 days past due and still accruing447 - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$         6,830 $     8,718 $   10,878 $   12,312 $   12,263 
           
Net charge-offs$              24 $        156 $          96 $            2 $        667 
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans0.03%0.24%0.14%0.00%1.13%
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets1.55%2.14%2.74%3.29%3.45%
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net          
of allowance2.40%2.69%3.26%3.66%3.33%
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans2.13%2.02%1.94%2.05%2.05%
           

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $634,000 or 18% in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin as a result of the low interest rate environment.  The net interest margin was 4.48% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 4.70% for the same period in 2020.  Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 5.93% to 5.21% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 1.79% to 1.11% year-over-year between June 30, 2021 and 2020.  The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic. 

 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands)6/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/206/30/20 6/30/216/30/20
Average balances:        
Loans$292,166$288,700$285,969$270,897$250,125 $290,433$238,404
Available-for-sale securities29,96927,36625,20025,58124,743 28,66824,302
Other interest-bearing balances46,54535,98121,30522,59622,326 41,26319,686
Total interest-earning assets368,680352,047332,474319,074297,194 360,364282,392
Total assets418,741399,775382,574371,395353,179 409,258333,327
         
Noninterest-bearing deposits85,91880,62681,55277,85764,617 83,27260,473
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Interest-bearing deposits235,013228,726212,636204,204185,507 231,870176,037
Borrowed funds5,1874,0005,7936,79317,703 4,59319,967
Total interest-bearing liabilities240,200232,726218,429210,997203,210 236,463196,004
Common shareholders' equity81,58478,64075,77473,97071,348 80,11269,740
Tangible common equity (1)61,58758,50655,45453,46350,656 60,04748,957
         
Interest income/expense:        
Loans$4,686$4,442$4,250$4,394$4,283 $9,128$8,842
Investment securities6650526472 116167
Interest-bearing balances and other3335383536 68112
Total interest income4,7854,5274,3404,4934,391 9,3129,121
Deposits665704759855835 1,3691,680
Borrowings--2170 -179
Total interest expense665704761856905 1,3691,859
Net interest income$4,120$3,823$3,579$3,637$3,486 $7,943$7,262
         
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.      
         


 Three Months Ended
 Year-To-Date
 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20  6/30/21 6/30/20 
Average yields and costs:               
Loans6.43%6.24%5.90%6.44%6.87% 6.34%7.44%
Available-for-sale securities0.88%0.73%0.83%1.00%1.16% 0.81%1.37%
Interest-bearing balances and other0.28%0.39%0.71%0.61%0.65% 0.33%1.14%
Total interest-earning assets5.21%5.22%5.18%5.59%5.93% 5.21%6.48%
Interest-bearing deposits1.13%1.25%1.42%1.66%1.81% 1.19%1.91%
Borrowed funds0.00%0.00%0.14%0.06%1.59% 0.00%1.80%
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.11%1.23%1.38%1.61%1.79% 1.17%1.90%
Cost of funds0.82%0.91%1.01%1.18%1.36% 0.86%1.45%
Net interest margin4.48%4.40%4.27%4.52%4.70% 4.44%5.16%
                

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.6 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 22% as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.  Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $5.7 million, a decrease of $8.4 million or 59% as compared to the $14.2 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. Both periods included Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee related income with $3.5 million in revenues directly attributable to PPP in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.0 million for the same period in 2020.  In addition, increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients helped to build overall revenues for Windsor.     
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.8 million, an increase of $200,000 or 13% as compared to the second quarter of 2020.  Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $46.2 million in the first quarter 2020 to $51.0 million in the second quarter 2021.  The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates. 
  • GGL revenue was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.8 million in comparison to the $37,000 of revenues for the same period in 2020.  GGL volume year-over-year was impacted by increased economic activity nationwide.
  • Other noninterest income totaled $908,000 in the second quarter or 2021, an increase $964,000 in comparison to the same period in 2020.  The Company recognized an increase of $508,000 in the fair value of its loan servicing rights during the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss in fair value of $266,000 in the same period in the prior year.              

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, a decrease of $230,000 or 2%, from $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.  The primary cause for the year-over-year decrease was the cost of the software needed to process the PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021.  Software costs at Windsor, the subsidiary that does the majority of the PPP loan processing, decreased from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $1.3 million in the same period in 2021.  However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor decreased during that same period by $8.4 million.  The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments, LLC in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage and GGL related compensation tied to the increases in revenues.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina.  The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020.  The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank.  West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company.  The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve.  West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC. 

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.    

           
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
              
 Ending Balance 
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 
Assets           
Cash and due from banks$3,537 $3,217 $4,268 $6,007 $6,183 
Interest-bearing deposits76,957 30,224 28,657 13,294 11,644 
 Total cash and cash equivalents80,494 33,441 32,925 19,301 17,827 
Interest-bearing time deposits2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 
Available-for-sale securities30,928 28,215 25,711 24,462 26,081 
Loans held for sale14,621 17,735 26,308 35,743 23,072 
Loans held for investment264,402 278,200 258,454 244,994 238,926 
 Allowance for loan and lease losses(5,635)(5,609)(5,144)(5,029)(4,906)
  Loans held for investment, net258,767 272,591 253,310 239,965 234,020 
Premises and equipment, net4,599 4,651 4,658 4,628 4,761 
Foreclosed assets618 1,377 2,372 3,522 4,464 
Loan servicing assets3,936 3,428 3,456 3,265 3,262 
Bank-owned life insurance5,193 5,161 5,136 5,109 5,082 
Accrued interest receivable1,672 1,656 1,556 1,705 1,422 
Goodwill13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 
Other intangible assets, net6,737 6,851 7,037 7,224 7,409 
Other assets16,803 17,176 10,833 13,186 12,349 
   Total assets$440,275 $408,189 $389,209 $374,017 $355,656 
              
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
 Noninterest-bearing$98,797 $77,167 $80,854 $78,849 $66,874 
 Interest-bearing238,598 234,523 220,036 206,913 198,108 
  Total deposits337,395 311,690 300,890 285,762 264,982 
Borrowings5,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 6,000 
Accrued interest payable388 454 427 396 391 
Other liabilities13,490 11,347 7,139 8,845 10,771 
 Total liabilities356,273 327,491 312,456 299,003 282,144 
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock, voting2,183 2,223 2,181 2,181 2,193 
Common stock, non-voting22 22 22 22 22 
Additional paid in capital23,545 24,568 24,361 24,220 24,357 
Retained earnings58,597 54,015 50,079 48,349 46,629 
Accumulated other comprehensive income105 164 271 308 311 
 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity84,452 80,992 76,914 75,080 73,512 
Noncontrolling interest(450)(294)(161)(66)- 
 Total shareholders’ equity84,002 80,698 76,753 75,014 73,512 
   Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$440,275 $408,189 $389,209 $374,017 $355,656 
              


Consolidated Statements of Income             
               
(Dollars in thousands except perThree Months Ended  Year-To-Date
share data; unaudited)6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20  6/30/21 6/30/20
Interest income              
Loans$4,686 $4,442 $4,250 $4,394 $4,283  $9,128 $8,842
Available-for-sale securities and other99 85 90 99 108  184 279
Total interest income4,785 4,527 4,340 4,493 4,391  9,312 9,121
Interest expense              
Interest on deposits665 704 759 855 835  1,369 1,680
Interest on borrowings- - 2 1 70  - 179
Total interest expense665 704 761 856 905  1,369 1,859
Net interest income4,120 3,823 3,579 3,637 3,486  7,943 7,262
Provision for loan losses50 622 210 125 665  672 4,125
Noninterest income              
Loan processing and servicing              
revenue5,765 8,838 2,291 2,579 14,186  14,603 15,899
Mortgage1,773 1,706 1,398 2,400 1,573  3,479 2,991
Government guaranteed lending3,812 1,325 1,815 571 37  5,137 792
SBA documentation preparation fees241 434 57 195 423  675 -
Bank-owned life insurance49 32 20 15 34  81 61
Service charges on deposits32 25 26 28 11  57 30
Other noninterest income908 2,196 491 771 (56) 3,104 1,076
Total noninterest income12,580 14,556 6,098 6,559 16,208  27,136 20,849
Noninterest expense              
Compensation5,996 6,016 5,250 4,422 5,682  12,012 9,435
Occupancy and equipment300 303 286 289 211  603 775
Loan and special asset expenses634 1,002 655 1,013 816  1,636 1,058
Professional services560 680 559 534 676  1,240 1,166
Data processing215 221 196 187 165  436 313
Software1,524 3,391 492 415 2,221  4,915 2,162
Communications90 107 94 83 82  197 171
Advertising393 109 128 109 215  502 270
Amortization of intangibles172 186 186 186 186  358 372
Other operating expenses733 644 792 545 593  1,377 1,155
Total noninterest expense10,617 12,659 8,638 7,783 10,847  23,276 16,877
Income before income taxes6,033 5,098 829 2,288 8,182  11,131 7,109
Income tax expense (benefit)1,606 1,296 (805)634 1,924  2,902 1,683
Net income4,427 3,802 1,634 1,654 6,258  8,229 5,426
Noncontrolling interest(155)(134)(96)(66)-  (289)-
Net income attributable              
    to IFH, Inc.$      4,582 $       3,936 $      1,730 $      1,720 $      6,258  $      8,518 $      5,426
               
Basic earnings per common share$2.14 $1.80 $0.80 $0.79 $2.87  $3.93 $2.48
Diluted earnings per common share$2.07 $1.76 $0.78 $0.78 $2.84  $3.82 $2.44
Weighted average common shares              
outstanding2,147 2,185 2,169 2,176 2,177  2,166 2,204
Diluted average common shares              
outstanding2,219 2,240 2,212 2,206 2,204  2,229 2,221
               


Performance Ratios               
                
 Three Months Ended
  Year-To-Date
 
 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20  6/30/21 6/30/20 
PER COMMON SHARE               
Basic earnings per common share$2.14 $1.80 $0.80 $0.79 $2.87  $3.93 $2.48 
Diluted earnings per common share2.07 1.76 0.78 0.78 2.84  3.82 2.44 
Book value per common share38.32 36.08 34.91 34.08 33.19  38.32 33.19 
Tangible book value per common share (2)29.29 27.16 25.74 24.83 23.90  29.29 23.90 
                
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)               
Return on average assets4.39%3.99%1.79%1.84%7.11% 4.20%3.26%
Return on average common shareholders'               
equity22.53%20.30%9.06%9.23%35.18% 21.44%15.60%
Return on average tangible common               
equity (2)29.84%27.28%12.38%12.76%49.55% 28.61%22.23%
Net interest margin4.48%4.40%4.27%4.52%4.70% 4.44%5.16%
Efficiency ratio (1)63.6%68.9%89.3%76.3%55.1% 66.4%60.0%
                
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
                


Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

  % of 
  Commercial 
(in millions)AmountLoans 
Solar electric power generation$        50.025%
Power and communication line and related structures construction23.912%
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)19.010%
Lessors of other real estate property11.96%
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels11.16%
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings8.64%
Other activities related to real estate8.54%
General freight trucking, local5.03%
Other heavy and civil engineering construction4.52%
Golf courses and country clubs4.12%
 $      146.674%
    



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share)6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20      
Tangible book value per common share               
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity$84,452 $80,992 $76,914 $75,080 $73,512      
Less: Goodwill13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161      
Less Other intangible assets, net6,737 6,851 7,037 7,224 7,409      
Total tangible common equity$64,554 $60,980 $56,716 $54,695 $52,942      
                
Ending common shares outstanding2,204 2,245 2,203 2,203 2,215      
Tangible book value per common share$29.29 $27.16 $25.74 $24.83 $23.90      
                
 Three Months Ended  Year-To-Date 
(Dollars in thousands)6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20  6/30/21 6/30/20 
Return on average tangible common equity               
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity$81,584 $78,640 $75,774 $73,970 $71,348  $80,112 $69,740 
Less: Average goodwill13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161  13,161 13,159 
Less Average other intangible assets, net6,836 6,973 7,159 7,346 7,531  6,904 7,624 
Average tangible common equity$61,587 $58,506 $55,454 $53,463 $50,656  $60,047 $48,957 
                
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc.$4,582 $3,936 $1,730 $1,720 $6,258  $8,518 $5,426 
Return on average tangible common equity29.84%27.28%12.38%12.76%49.55% 28.61%22.23%
                



