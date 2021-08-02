Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Berlin, Maryland, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, today reported net income of $2.07 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“2Q21”), as compared to $2.03 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“2Q20”) and $2.60 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“1Q21”). Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.67 million, as compared to $3.94 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Highlights of the company’s financial results are noted below and included in the following tables.



The provision for loan losses in 2Q21 decreased $310 thousand, as compared to 2Q20 and decreased $125 thousand, as compared to 1Q21 as economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have improved.

Organic asset growth continued in 2Q21 as assets grew to $839.0 million at June 30, 2021, a 30.1% increase compared to June 30, 2020, and annualized growth of 35.7% compared to December 31, 2020.

Organic loan growth continued in 2Q21 but was partially offset by repayments of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) associated with loan forgiveness. Annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 6.6% since June 30, 2020 and 7.9% since December 31, 2020.

Net interest margin was 2.78% in 2Q21, as compared to 3.58% in 2Q20 and 3.05% in 1Q21. Continued deposit and asset growth from changes in customer behavior and government economic stimulus programs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continued downward pressure on net interest margin.

Quarterly Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, increased to $4.93 million in 2Q21, as compared to $4.64 million in 2Q20, as the result of continued organic loan growth and funding of SBA PPP loans. Upon repayment of a PPP loan by the SBA associated with loan forgiveness, unamortized net loan fees are recognized and reported as loan interest revenue. SBA PPP loan interest revenue, including fees, was $341 thousand in 2Q21, as compared to $156 thousand in 2Q20 and $458 thousand in 1Q21. Unamortized net loan fees related to SBA PPP loans were $1.8 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $946 thousand as of June 30, 2020 and $1.7 million as of March 31, 2021. The yield on loans was 4.31% in 2Q21, as compared to 4.65% in 2Q20 and 4.58% in 1Q21. The decrease in loan yields in 2Q21, as compared to 1Q21, is primarily due to fewer SBA PPP loan repayments in 2Q21.

Net interest income increased to $5.13 million in 2Q21, as compared to $4.96 million in 2Q20 and $5.08 million in 1Q21. Increases in loan interest revenue, as noted above, were partially offset by lower yields on other earning assets as interest rates remain historically low. Net interest margin decreased to 2.78% in 2Q21, as compared to 3.58% in 2Q20 and 3.05% in 1Q21. Average deposits increased in 2Q21 by $184.2 million, or 36.6%, as compared to 2Q20, and was the primary reason for the lower net interest margin.

A provision for loan losses was not recorded in 2Q21, as compared to $310 thousand recorded in 2Q20. Net charge offs were $7 thousand in 2Q21 which primarily relate to overdraft deposit accounts, as compared to net recoveries of $68 thousand in 2Q20. Government economic stimulus payments, PPP loans, foreclosure moratoriums, and increasing residential real estate prices have mitigated charge offs during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, uncertainty about borrowers’ ability to repay and real estate values subsequent to the pandemic and a reduction in government economic stimulus has prevented a reduction in the allowance for loan losses at this time.

Noninterest income increased to $785 thousand in 2Q21, as compared to $756 thousand in 2Q20. The increase in noninterest income in 2Q21, as compared to 2Q20, is primarily the result of improving consumer spending as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were removed which has resulted in higher debit card interchange income in 2Q21. Higher debit card interchange income was partially offset by a reduction in gains on disposition of investment securities.

Noninterest expense increased to $3.14 million in 2Q21, as compared to $2.69 million in 2Q20, which can be attributed to the opening of a new branch in Onley, Virginia in July 2020 and a decrease in the amount of salaries expense deferred for loan origination activities. PPP loan originations in 2Q21 were significantly lower than 2Q20 which reduced the amount of salaries expense that was deferred. In addition, FDIC deposit insurance premiums were higher in 2Q21, as compared to 2Q20, due to Small Bank Assessment Credits received in 2020 that offset the quarterly insurance assessment by the FDIC. Increases in deposits related to the COVID-19 pandemic have also increased FDIC deposit insurance premiums. The increases in noninterest expense exceeded the increases in net interest income and noninterest income which caused the efficiency ratio to increase from 48.23% in 2Q20 to 53.15% in 2Q21.

Net income increased 2.0% to $2.07 million in 2Q21, as compared to $2.03 million in 2Q20, and is primarily attributable to a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $310 thousand which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense as noted above. Sustained growth in deposits in the last 12 months associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in average assets of 31.3% from 2Q20 to 2Q21 which resulted in a decrease to Return on Average Assets (“ROA”) from 1.36% in 2Q20 to 1.06% in 2Q21. Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity (“ROE”) decreased from 8.81% in 2Q20 to 8.58% in 2Q21 due to an increase in average equity of 4.7%, as compared to a 2.0% increase in net income. Dividends declared were $0.29 per share in 2Q21 compared to $0.26 per share in 2Q20. Dividend payout ratios were 38.71% for 2Q21 and 35.50% for 2Q20.

Year to Date Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, was $9.89 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which is the result of continued organic loan growth and funding of SBA PPP loans. Upon repayment of a PPP loan by the SBA, unamortized net loan fees are recognized and reported as loan interest revenue. PPP loan interest revenue, including fees, was $799 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $156 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income increased to $10.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.92 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Increases in loan interest revenue, as noted above, were partially offset by lower yields on other earning assets as interest rates remain historically low. Net interest margin decreased to 2.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 3.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Average deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $179.40 million, or 29.5%, when compared to the same period in 2020, and was the primary reason for the lower net interest margin. SBA PPP loan origination, changes in consumer behavior, and additional government economic stimulus payments contributed to the growth in average deposits.

Provision for loan losses was $125 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $530 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge offs were $13 thousand in six months ended June 30, 2021 which primarily relate to overdraft deposit accounts, as compared to net recoveries of $39 thousand in the same period in 2020. Government economic stimulus payments, PPP loans, foreclosure moratoriums, and increasing residential real estate prices have mitigated charge offs during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, uncertainty about borrowers’ ability to repay and real estate values subsequent to the pandemic and related reduction in government economic stimulus has prevented a reduction in the allowance for loan losses at this time.

Noninterest income increased by $769 thousand to $2.13 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due to nonrecurring and nontaxable income of $618 thousand recognized in 1Q21 related to income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. While income from the increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance is generally consistent and recurring income, the income from death proceeds is not, and is triggered upon the death of an insured employee or former employee. Bank owned life insurance investments are used to recover present and long term costs of employee benefits and compensation.

Noninterest expense increased from $5.48 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $6.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and was primarily attributable to the opening of a new branch in Onley, Virginia in July 2020 and a decrease in the amount of salaries expense deferred due to lower origination costs for 2nd round PPP loans originated in 2021. In addition, FDIC deposit insurance premiums increased $94 thousand in the six months ending June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, due to Small Bank Assessment Credits received in 2020 that offset the quarterly expense assessed by the FDIC. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 50.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 49.23% for same period in 2020.

Net income increased from $3.94 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $4.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and is primarily due to nonrecurring and nontaxable income of $618 thousand recorded in 1Q21 related to income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds. Sustained growth in deposits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in average assets of 32.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, which resulted in ROA decreasing from 1.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 1.24% for the same period in 2021. ROE increased from 8.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 9.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in average equity of 5.0%, as compared to an 18.4% increase in net income. Dividends declared were $0.58 per share in six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.52 per share for the same period in 2020. Dividend payout ratios were 34.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 36.6% for the same period in 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $839.0 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $644.7 million as of June 30, 2020 and $711.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Significant asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant increase in customer deposits. Deposits totaled $739.8 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $548.3 million as of June 30, 2020 and $614.4 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans as of June 30, 2021 were $457.3 million, as compared to $421.1 million as of June 30, 2020 which represents growth of $36.2 million, or 8.6%. The growth in loans since June 30, 2020 is attributable to $10.5 million increase in SBA PPP loans and $25.7 million of organic loan growth attributable to strong commercial and residential real estate loan demand in our markets. Loans increased $33.9 million since December 31, 2020 which can be attributed to $18.1 million in PPP loan growth and $15.8 million of continued organic loan growth. PPP loans, net of unamortized loans fees, were $42.3 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $31.7 million as of June 30, 2020 and $24.2 million as of December 31, 2020. PPP loan balances increased in 2Q21 as new loan origination activity associated with 2nd draw PPP loans exceeded loan repayments by the SBA associated with loan forgiveness of existing 1st draw PPP loans. The loans to deposits ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 61.8%, as compared to 76.8% as of June 30, 2020 and 68.9% as of December 31, 2020.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic uncertainty in our markets, a temporary loan payment deferral program was established in the 2nd quarter of 2020 for both commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) provided financial institutions the ability to provide loan payment accommodations and short-term modifications without requiring the loans to be reported and accounted for as Troubled Debt Restructurings. The majority of borrowers in the program received 6 month payment deferral periods and the related deferral period expired in 4th quarter of 2020. Certain borrowers voluntarily resumed their contractual payments prior to the end of the deferral period. As of December 31, 2020, all loans in the temporary payment deferral program were restored and resumed contractual payments. As of June 30, 2021, loans past due 30 days or more totaled $994 thousand which includes $459 thousand of loans that previously received temporary payment deferral.

Average assets grew by 32.1% to $755.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $571.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Significant average asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant increase in average deposits. Average deposits increased 37.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to same period in 2020, while average loans grew 16.6% to $450.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $386.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. SBA PPP loans contributed to $29.6 million of the increase in average loans while the remaining $34.4 million increase in average loans was attributable to strong commercial and residential real estate loan demand in the last 12 months. The average loans to average deposits ratio decreased to 68.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 80.9% for the same period in 2020, and relates to significant growth in average deposits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. & Subsidiary Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, % June 30, % Results of Operations 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net interest income $ 5,126,373 $ 4,956,062 3.4% $ 10,202,566 $ 9,919,614 2.9% Provision for loan losses $ - $ 310,000 -100.0% $ 125,000 $ 530,000 -76.4% Noninterest income $ 784,970 $ 755,726 3.9% $ 2,129,531 $ 1,360,876 56.5% Noninterest expense $ 3,143,954 $ 2,690,146 16.9% $ 6,184,280 $ 5,477,040 12.9% Net income $ 2,071,889 $ 2,031,642 2.0% $ 4,667,317 $ 3,942,950 18.4% Net income per share $ 0.75 $ 0.73 2.3% $ 1.69 $ 1.42 18.6% Dividend per share $ 0.29 $ 0.26 11.5% $ 0.58 $ 0.52 11.5% Dividend payout ratio 38.71% 35.50% 34.37% 36.58% Average assets $ 785,085,477 $ 598,105,213 31.3% $ 754,970,089 $ 571,318,361 32.1% Average loans $ 459,147,814 $ 402,111,052 14.2% $ 449,950,541 $ 386,009,179 16.6% Average deposits $ 687,038,885 $ 502,798,635 36.6% $ 656,712,880 $ 477,315,335 37.6% Average loans to average deposits 66.83% 79.97% 68.52% 80.87% Average stockholders' equity $ 96,562,487 $ 92,206,259 4.7% $ 96,168,130 $ 91,614,947 5.0% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 12.30% 15.42% 12.74% 16.04% Ratios Net interest margin 2.78% 3.58% 2.88% 3.74% Return on average assets 1.06% 1.36% 1.24% 1.38% Return on average stockholders' equity 8.58% 8.81% 9.71% 8.61% Efficiency ratio 53.15% 48.23% 50.38% 49.23% Stock Repurchased Number of shares - 914 -100.0% 7,480 1,294 478.1% Repurchase amount $ - $ 27,396 -100.0% $ 253,572 $ 39,404 543.5% Average price per share $ - $ 29.97 -100.0% $ 33.90 $ 30.45 11.3% June 30, June 30, June 30, December 31, % Change Financial Condition 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 Annualized Assets $ 839,010,222 $ 644,666,536 30.1% $ 839,010,222 $ 711,791,004 35.7% Loans $ 457,348,554 $ 421,087,244 8.6% $ 457,348,554 $ 423,467,766 16.0% Deposits $ 739,844,239 $ 548,275,849 34.9% $ 739,844,239 $ 614,437,080 40.8% Stockholders' equity $ 97,124,149 $ 93,231,411 4.2% $ 97,124,149 $ 94,785,130 4.9% Common stock - shares outstanding 2,765,452 2,773,632 -0.3% 2,765,452 2,772,932 -0.5% Book value per share $ 35.12 $ 33.61 4.5% $ 35.12 $ 34.18 5.5% Loans to deposits 61.82% 76.80% 61.82% 68.92% Equity to assets 11.58% 14.46% 11.58% 13.32%





Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 17,240,944 $ 14,398,578 $ 13,234,177 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 221,200,232 156,706,746 97,696,589 Total cash and cash equivalents 238,441,176 171,105,324 110,930,766 Time deposits in other financial institutions 6,981,022 8,733,754 14,281,230 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 99,345,642 72,166,997 57,515,065 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,509,644 5,994,955 10,353,991 Equity securities, at cost 1,103,733 1,240,233 1,240,233 Loans 457,348,554 423,467,766 421,087,244 Less: allowance for loan losses (1,948,398) (1,836,451) (1,427,122) Net loans 455,400,156 421,631,315 419,660,122 Accrued interest receivable 2,077,867 2,402,222 2,761,121 Prepaid expenses 601,955 612,188 445,833 Other real estate owned - - - Premises and equipment, net 12,672,886 12,951,511 12,151,821 Computer software 350,877 389,236 291,802 Bank owned life insurance 17,940,582 13,405,779 13,146,379 SBA PPP loan fee receivable 130,083 8,819 1,391,040 Other assets 454,599 1,148,671 497,133 Total assets $ 839,010,222 $ 711,791,004 $ 644,666,536 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 284,870,586 $ 211,945,179 $ 202,106,787 Interest bearing 454,973,653 402,491,901 346,169,062 Total deposits 739,844,239 614,437,080 548,275,849 Accrued interest payable 26,483 26,837 24,660 Dividends payable 801,981 804,150 721,144 Accrued expenses 156,095 602,027 193,593 Non-qualified deferred compensation 553,488 485,626 349,160 Deferred income taxes 447,841 601,057 709,612 Other liabilities 55,946 49,097 1,161,107 Total liabilities 741,886,073 617,005,874 551,435,125 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,765,452 2,772,932 2,773,632 Additional paid-in capital 2,562,103 2,808,195 2,831,428 Retained earnings 91,460,155 88,396,800 86,680,141 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 336,439 807,203 946,210 Total stockholders' equity 97,124,149 94,785,130 93,231,411 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 839,010,222 $ 711,791,004 $ 644,666,536





Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest revenue Loans, including fees $ 4,930,082 $ 4,644,935 $ 9,887,836 $ 9,147,108 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 69,005 123,915 126,233 270,641 Mortgage-backed debt securities 172,651 161,280 289,423 317,114 State and municipal debt securities 47,506 58,089 98,509 107,291 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 53,200 23,396 89,132 175,902 Time deposits in other financial institutions 40,630 104,350 85,304 238,856 Total interest revenue 5,313,074 5,115,965 10,576,437 10,256,912 Interest expense Deposits 186,701 159,903 373,871 337,298 Net interest income 5,126,373 4,956,062 10,202,566 9,919,614 Provision for loan losses - 310,000 125,000 530,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,126,373 4,646,062 10,077,566 9,389,614 Noninterest income Debit card and ATM 358,110 234,320 674,226 469,167 Service charges on deposit accounts 177,268 142,937 356,355 327,264 Merchant payment processing 58,739 32,158 72,256 67,518 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 99,825 110,974 185,758 141,680 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - - 618,463 - Dividends 10,124 12,292 14,719 19,267 Gain on disposition of investment securities (3,652) 133,829 56,801 155,313 Gain (loss) on disposition of fixed assets (2,583) - (7,514) 1,400 Miscellaneous 87,139 89,216 158,467 179,267 Total noninterest income 784,970 755,726 2,129,531 1,360,876 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,371,866 1,005,214 2,620,823 2,259,112 Employee benefits 449,571 483,329 848,836 800,793 Occupancy 222,492 187,138 449,860 388,907 Furniture and equipment 197,159 169,236 400,844 338,260 Data processing 193,382 131,770 359,497 263,248 ATM and debit card 129,836 101,206 242,086 212,556 Marketing 85,331 95,719 120,945 158,878 Directors fees 86,100 85,950 161,200 161,650 Telecommunication services 81,541 77,774 163,686 158,401 Deposit insurance premiums 43,774 - 93,669 - Other operating 282,902 352,810 722,834 735,235 Total noninterest expenses 3,143,954 2,690,146 6,184,280 5,477,040 Income before income taxes 2,767,389 2,711,642 6,022,817 5,273,450 Income taxes 695,500 680,000 1,355,500 1,330,500 Net income 2,071,889 2,031,642 4,667,317 3,942,950 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities arising during the period, net of tax 118,499 290,912 (470,764) 777,931 Comprehensive income $ 2,190,388 $ 2,322,554 $ 4,196,553 $ 4,720,881 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.73 $ 1.69 $ 1.42

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company



Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com