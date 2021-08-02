SBA Announces $150,000 To Fund Women’s Business Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Washington, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of $150,000 for a new grant opportunity for established and aspiring Women’s Business Center host organizations to provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The purpose of this funding opportunity is to provide grant dollars for one nonprofit organization to start a new, community-based Women’s Business Center in Tulsa. The successful applicant will receive a renewable annual grant award of $150,000.

In June, President Biden visited Tulsa to make a critical announcement to support contracting opportunities for small disadvantaged business owners, increasing the federal contracting commitment to 15 percent.

“In alignment with the President’s mission to increase contracting and business opportunities for small businesses across the nation, our office is proud to ensure that women entrepreneurs in the very city where this historic announcement was made are empowered to compete, and have access to resources to start, grow and scale,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, U. S. Small Business Administration .

Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified market area.

Applications for this grant opportunity will be accepted through Friday, August 20, 2021. Proposals responding to this program must be posted to www.grants.gov by Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women . To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance .

Interested applicants may direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunity to Donald Smith, SBA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership , at Donald.Smith@sba.gov . For issues with grants.gov, please visit www.grants.gov/web/grants/support , call the Grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726, or email support@grants.gov .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration