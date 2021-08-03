Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline: Insights into Clinical Trial Landscape, Key Pharma Players, Emerging Therapies with Novel MoAs, and Dynamics Shaping the Pipeline Landscape | DelveInsight

A vaccine in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline presents a cost-effective solution to reducing the burden of RSV, as current options for both prevention and treatment are limited with currently no licensed vaccines available.

DelveInsight's ' Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection Pipeline Insights ' report provides exhaustive global coverage of the available therapies, Respiratory Syncytial Virus drug profiles, emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline drugs, and future potential of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline domain. It also includes the Respiratory Syncytial Virus therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, mechanism of action, and molecule type.

Some of the significant pointers taken from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report:





DelveInsight's analysis depicts a robust Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline with 50+ active players in the domain working on 50+ pipeline therapies.

Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline therapies such as RSV-F, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, MV-012-968, RV521, BARS13, EDP-938, MEDI8897, RSV MAT, RSVpreF, JNJ-53718678, RSV vaccine, ALVR106, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, Research program: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).





Virometix, ReViral Ltd, Advaccine (Suzhou) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Codagenix, Inc, ModernaTX, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca), GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Icosavax, Inc., Ark Biosciences, Bavarian Nordic, Kidswell Bio, Evrys Bio, ReViral Ltd, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Codagenix, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, clover biopharmaceuticals, Alios BioPharma, Allovir, Airway Therapeutics, and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The RSVpreF (Pfizer) vaccine candidate is based on the prefusion form of the RSV fusion protein. The vaccine works by stimulating the production of serum anti-F immunoglobulin G in the pregnant woman, which is transferred to the fetus across the placenta and provides protection for the first six months of life when the risk of hospitalization is highest.

vaccine candidate is based on the prefusion form of the RSV fusion protein. The vaccine works by stimulating the production of serum anti-F immunoglobulin G in the pregnant woman, which is transferred to the fetus across the placenta and provides protection for the first six months of life when the risk of hospitalization is highest. Enanta has selected EDP-938 , a potent non-fusion inhibitor of both RSV-A and RSV-B activity, as its first development candidate for RSV.

has selected , a potent non-fusion inhibitor of both RSV-A and RSV-B activity, as its first development candidate for RSV. IVX-121 and IVX-A12 are the two vaccine candidates being developed by Icosavax, Inc. IVX-121 target Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a major cause of viral pneumonia for which no vaccine has been FDA approved.

ResVax is our aluminum-adjuvanted RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has supported the Prepare trial for ResVax through a grant of up to $89.1 million; BMGF continues to financially support our efforts to conduct certain follow-up analyses of the Phase III data.

In October 2020, Moderna, Inc., regained all rights to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine (mRNA-1172) from Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, including rights to develop RSV vaccines for adult populations. mRNA-1172, which uses a Merck lipid nanoparticle for delivery, entered Phase 1 development in 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will complete the Phase 1 study and transition the program to Moderna.

The development of V-306 Virometix offers a differentiated approach to RSV vaccine development. In Phase I clinical trial, V-306 demonstrated strong, durable, specific, and protective immune responses, with minimal risk of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.

Meissa is developing MV-012-968, an intranasal (needle-free), adjuvant-free, live-attenuated vaccine candidate, to protect infants and at-risk older adults from RSV. MV-012-968 is currently in a Phase IIa, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled challenge study designed to evaluate the safety and prophylactic efficacy of the Meissa vaccine against symptomatic RSV infection

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report offers comprehensive insights into the assessment of active pipeline products, inactive products analysis (dormant and terminated), comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage RSV products, and understanding of the limitations and challenges with regard to the development of therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview

Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes respiratory infections throughout life, with infants in the first months of life, severely immune-compromised adults, and the elderly especially susceptible to developing severe lower respiratory tract disease or death. The virus is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract disease in infants and young children globally.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA RSV-F Novavax III Immunostimulants Intramuscular MEDI8897 MedImmune LLC

(AstraZeneca) III Immunostimulants Intramuscular RSVpreF Pfizer III Immunostimulants Intramuscular JNJ-53718678 Janssen

Sciences Ireland UC III Viral fusion protein inhibitors Oral RSV MAT GlaxoSmithKline III Immunostimulants Intramuscular MV-012-968 Meissa

Vaccines, Inc. II Immunostimulants Intranasal RV521 ReViral Ltd II Viral fusion protein inhibitors; Virus replication inhibitors Oral BARS13 Advaccine (Suzhou)

Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. II Immunostimulants Intramuscular EDP-938 Enanta

Pharmaceuticals II Viral fusion protein inhibitors Oral MVA-mBN294B Bavarian Nordic II Immunostimulants Intramuscular RSV vaccine Sanofi I/II Immunostimulants Intranasal ALVR106 Allovir I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA V-306 Virometix I Immunostimulants Intramuscular CodaVax-RSV Codagenix, Inc I CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants; Immunostimulants Intranasal mRNA-1345 ModernaTX, Inc. I Immunostimulants NA Research programme: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections Evrys Bio Preclinical Sirtuin modulators Oral

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report presents a complete view of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus emerging novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Stem cell therapy

Small molecules

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitors

Immunomodulatory

Immunostimulants

Sirtuin modulators

Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants

Viral fusion protein inhibitors

By Targets

Protease Inhibitors

Immune system

Scope of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Major Players: 50+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Virometix, ReViral Ltd, Advaccine (Suzhou) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Codagenix, Inc, ModernaTX, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca), GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Icosavax, Inc., Ark Biosciences, Bavarian Nordic, Kidswell Bio, Evrys Bio, ReViral Ltd, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Codagenix, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, clover biopharmaceuticals, Alios BioPharma, Allovir, Airway Therapeutics, and others.

Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies: RSV-F, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, MV-012-968, RV521, BARS13, EDP-938, MEDI8897, RSV MAT, RSVpreF, JNJ-53718678, RSV vaccine, ALVR106, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, Research program: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview 4 RSV Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Therapeutic Assessment 10 Inactive Products 11 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Key Companies 13 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Key Products 14 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Unmet Needs 15 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Market Drivers and Barriers 16 RSV Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

