Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ghent, BELGIUM – 3 August 2021 – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Biotalys NV (the “Company”) publishes the following information following the realisation of capital increases by issuance of new shares:

Share capital: €81,968,625.55

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,805,551 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,805,551 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,642,628 “ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,642,628 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,321,314 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) 1,759,241 “ESOP IV Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,759,241 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).



About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology). The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.