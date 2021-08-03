AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2021

In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following:
|July 2021
|July 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|444 112
|617 206
|-28.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|151 218
|158 933
|-4.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|255 054
|449 984
|-43.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|37 840
|2 692
|1305.6%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|5 597
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|27 766
|29 108
|-4.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 876
|5 172
|-5.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|19 736
|21 047
|-6.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 154
|2 683
|17.5%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|206
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|86 665
|118 167
|-26.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|18 719
|16 498
|13.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|63 666
|100 527
|-36.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4 280
|250
|1612.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|892
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in July 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
July results reflect shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Additionally, cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In addition to operations of Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 7 July.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In addition to the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, the Finland-Sweden segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises with cruise ferry Silja Symphony. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Attachment