AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2021

In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following:

July 2021 July 2020 Change Passengers 444 112 617 206 -28.0% Finland - Sweden 151 218 158 933 -4.9% Estonia - Finland 255 054 449 984 -43.3% Estonia - Sweden 37 840 2 692 1305.6% Latvia - Sweden 0 5 597 -100.0% Cargo Units 27 766 29 108 -4.6% Finland - Sweden 4 876 5 172 -5.7% Estonia - Finland 19 736 21 047 -6.2% Estonia - Sweden 3 154 2 683 17.5% Latvia - Sweden 0 206 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 86 665 118 167 -26.7% Finland - Sweden 18 719 16 498 13.5% Estonia - Finland 63 666 100 527 -36.7% Estonia - Sweden 4 280 250 1612.0% Latvia - Sweden 0 892 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in July 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

July results reflect shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Additionally, cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In addition to operations of Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 7 July.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In addition to the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, the Finland-Sweden segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises with cruise ferry Silja Symphony. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.



