AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2021

In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following:

 July 2021July 2020Change
Passengers444 112617 206-28.0%
Finland - Sweden151 218158 933-4.9%
Estonia - Finland255 054449 984-43.3%
Estonia - Sweden37 8402 6921305.6%
Latvia - Sweden05 597-100.0%
    
Cargo Units27 76629 108-4.6%
Finland - Sweden4 8765 172-5.7%
Estonia - Finland19 73621 047-6.2%
Estonia - Sweden3 1542 68317.5%
Latvia - Sweden0206-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles86 665118 167-26.7%
Finland - Sweden18 71916 49813.5%
Estonia - Finland63 666100 527-36.7%
Estonia - Sweden4 2802501612.0%
Latvia - Sweden0892-100.0%

        

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in July 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
July results reflect shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Additionally, cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In addition to operations of Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 7 July.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In addition to the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, the Finland-Sweden segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises with cruise ferry Silja Symphony. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


