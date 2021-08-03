Ovation Fertility Washington DC Announced as Ovation’s Newest Lab Location

Los Angeles, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility proudly announces the addition of its newest laboratory, in Washington DC, bringing the IVF services company’s total number of nationwide IVF labs to 11. With Ovation’s acquisition of its IVF lab, Columbia Fertility Associates joins a growing list of renowned physician practices choosing to partner with Ovation to help patients become parents.

The addition of Ovation Fertility Washington DC adds another major city market to the national company’s existing group of IVF and andrology labs across the United States, and expands Ovation’s lab network onto the East Coast. Ovation and its partner physicians welcome the collaborative opportunities that come from the addition of the CFA lab’s experienced scientific team, as well as the clinical expertise of Columbia Fertility Associates’ four partner physicians: Preston Sacks, M.D.; Safa Rifka, M.D.; Rafat Abbasi, M.D.; and Maurice Butler, M.D.

“The acquisition of Ovation Fertility Washington DC expands Ovation’s national footprint in the amazingly dynamic field of IVF and gives us an established foothold on the East Coast,” says Conor Beardsley, president of Ovation Fertility. “We are so excited to work with this lab’s excellent team and to partner with Columbia Fertility Associates, which is the second-largest independently owned fertility practice in the DC metro area. This partnership presents countless opportunities to work collaboratively to improve outcomes for hopeful parents across the board.”

Columbia Fertility Associates is a longstanding and widely respected fertility care provider in the Washington, DC, area. Established in 1978, the practice has earned an outstanding reputation for quality and compassionate care for all hopeful parents, and has been consistently ranked among the top fertility practices in the country. The laboratory will continue to be led by Sammi Sun, PhD, HCLD, lab director.

“We are proud to join forces with Ovation Fertility, which is one of the fastest-growing and most highly regarded IVF services companies in the United States,” says Dr. Butler. “Ovation’s unique business model allows us to maintain clinical control over every aspect of patient care, while our patients will benefit from state-of-the-art IVF lab services enhanced with best practices developed through collaboration across the Ovation network of scientists and physicians.”

Since its incorporation in 2003, the CFA IVF lab has offered hopeful parents an advanced IVF program and has provided all diagnostic and medical services needed to help people grow their families through fertility treatment. In addition to IVF and frozen embryo transfer, the lab provides embryology and andrology services including semen analysis; intrauterine insemination (IUI); ICSI/PICSI; assisted hatching; donor eggs and sperm; preimplantation genetic testing; embryo, sperm and egg freezing; and donor embryos.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Columbia Fertility Associates

Established in 1978, Columbia Fertility Associates is a premier fertility clinic on the East Coast. Located in Washington, DC, the practice offers patients advanced options for getting the fertility care services they need. The team of professional and skilled physicians, nurses, and coordinators are highly trained reproductive specialists. They recognize the special needs of patients struggling with infertility and strive to provide innovative medical solutions with personalized, patient-centric care. Learn more at ColumbiaFertility.com.

