Stationary Air Compressor Market 2021-2027, Top 4 trends enhancing the industry expansion; Global Market Insights Inc.

The stationary air compressor market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 80 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The need for energy-efficient technologies in manufacturing and industrial environments is fueling the industry demand. The introduction of stricter energy-efficiency standards over the years has put a limit on the power consumed by industrial equipment, causing a surge in the demand for high-performance alternatives.

With incessant technological advances, the energy requirement of modern compressor systems has been reduced significantly, leading to fewer greenhouse emissions and better cost savings. Manufacturers are currently working on designing more advanced solutions that meet industry-specific requirements and comply with the latest industry standards.

Centrifugal air compressors to witness notable demand





The demand for centrifugal air compressors is likely increase at a notable rate in the coming years. These compressors are used when the required output compressed air capacity needs to be high and continuous.

The centrifugal stationary air compressor industry share could expand at a 3.5% CAGR. Despite being slightly expensive compared to other technologies such as portable compressors, centrifugal compressors are extensively used in chemical, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries where stationary and constant service is required.

Increasing application in healthcare settings





The healthcare sector is emerging as one of the major end-users of stationary air compressors. Oil-filled compressors, in particular, are seeing vast application in critical medical applications. With robust healthcare investments, especially in developing countries, the adoption of new technologies across healthcare facilities is growing as well. Changing lifestyle of consumers, rise in disposable incomes, and population growth will further drive new investments in healthcare.

The rising number of medical treatment facilities worldwide will positively impact stationary air compressor market trends.

Rising opportunities in the European region





Europe’s automotive sector is perhaps one of the biggest factors driving the regional air compressor demand. A notable uptick in automotive production, mostly in Germany, which is home to several auto giants, is creating favorable opportunities for the regional manufacturers.

Europe stationary air compressor market is projected to capture more than 20% of the revenue share by 2027. Future demand trends in the region will be influenced by the rising industrial development in eastern Europe and the mature healthcare sector in western Europe.

Impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic





Disruptions caused by the worldwide coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent global economic slowdown has had considerable impact on the stationary air compressor market. In most countries, manufacturers witnessed a weakened demand due to the temporary suspension of activities across automotive, semiconductor, electronics, manufacturing, and oil & gas companies. Supply chain concerns, logistics issues, and shortage of workforce have been major challenges for manufacturers.

The healthcare sector, however, has created positive opportunities for air compressor makers during the pandemic, with an exponential rise in hospital admissions and new government investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Globally, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, Gardner Denver, Bauer Compressor, Gen-Tech, Sullivan-Palatek, Kaeser, Rolair Systems, and Ciasons Industrial are some of the leading manufacturers of air compressor systems. The stationary air compressor industry will certainly benefit from the increasing share of R&D investments, constant technological breakthroughs, and the introduction of new, more improved technologies.

