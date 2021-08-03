Global Market Outlook for Advanced Conductive Agents within the Fuel Cell and Batteries Industry: 2019 and 2020 Data with CAGR Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Conductive Agents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A conductive agent is used to improve the charge and discharge performance of electrodes or add conductivity or antistatic ability to polymers, coatings, and other materials. Mainly driven by the fast-growing EV, motive batteries, and fuel cell markets.

The market into two major segments: advanced conductive agents and conventional conductive agents:

Advanced conductive agents are CNTs and graphene.

Conventional conductive agents include carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, petroleum coke, metals, and metal oxides.

CNTs and graphene will have strong growth in the next five years. They are considered to be advanced materials in this report.

Conventional materials will have steady but relatively slow growth in the next five years. Although carbon fibers, such as vapor grown carbon fibers (VGCF), are sometimes considered to be advanced materials, they are counted as conventional materials in this report to simplify analysis; as their market is small, this will not have a large effect on the results.

This report covers conductive agent materials used in batteries, fuel cells, supercapacitors, conductive or antistatic polymers, conductive or antistatic coatings, and electrical and electronic products.

The Report Includes:

165 data tables and 11 additional tables

An overview of the global market for advanced conductive agents within the fuel cell and batteries industry

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size (both value and volumetric based data) and revenue forecasts (in dollar millions), and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of material type, end-use, and geographical region

Highlights of the new technological developments and major industry strategies with an emphasis on the Chinese government subsidy policies to the EV industry, restructuring of the battery business, and a comparison between Chinese and the global markets

Patent review of conductive agents, and allotments of patents and corresponding shares by assignee country, application area, and year of grants

Detailed company profiles of the major market participants, including Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Hitachi Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., SGL Group, and Toray



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Global Market for Conductive Agents by Material

Chapter 4 Global Market for Conductive Agents by End-Use

Chapter 5 Global Market for Conductive Agents by Region

Chapter 6 Market Trends and Industry Strategies

Comparison of Chinese and Global Markets

Entrants to the Market

New Formulas

Move to Upstream

China's Subsidy Policy

Restructuring of the Battery Business

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Asbury Carbons

Aoyu Graphite Group

BTR New Energy Materials Inc.

Cabot Corp.

Cnano Technology

Coorstek

Dazhan

Dynanonic

Engineered Fibers Technology Llc (Fibers Technology)

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical

Honjo Chemical Corp.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Nano-C Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

Nanoxplore

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

NTP

Phillips 66

Porvair Fuel Cell Technology

Qingdao Haida Graphite

Raymor Industries Inc.

SGL Group-The Carbon Company

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK)

Superior Graphite Co.

Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

Toray

Zoltek Commercial Carbon Fiber

Chapter 9 Appendix A: Battery Companies

Chapter 10 Appendix B: Fuel Cell Companies

Chapter 11 Appendix C: Abbreviations and Acronyms



