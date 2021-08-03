New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Global Market - Forecast To 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826174/?utm_source=GNW

The evolution of PCR instruments with different designs such as interchangeable modules, dual & multiblock capacity, development of advanced Real-time PCR and digital PCR with multiplexing and analytical capabilities, development of various reagents & consumables and incorporation of microfluidic and other advanced technologies for the development of portable PCR will further advance the PCR applications in clinical diagnostic and industrial applications.



The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) global market is estimated to be $21,408.8 million in 2020. The factors driving the market are raising the incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases, increase in demand for early disease detection, diagnosis & treatment, growing focus towards the development of personalized medicine, increasing advancements in PCR technologies and increasing demand for point of care testing. However, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced PCR Instruments and data analysis software, high cost of advanced instruments, presence of alternative molecular and immunology techniques, and stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.



The PCR market is classified into products, application, end-user and geography. The PCR products global market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. Among the products, the Reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in demand for reagents & consumables for research and diagnostic applications. Reagents and consumables are sub-segmented into enzymes, dNTPs, template DNA, primers and probes, buffers, reagents kits or master mixes and assay kits, nuclease free water, consumable and others (dye and beads). Among these Reagents kits or master mixes and assay kits is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in demand for assay kits in diagnostic applications particularly in COVID-19 diagnosis. The enzymes are fastest growing consumable segment at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The PCR instruments global market is sub-segmented into Standard PCR, Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR. Among the instruments, Real-Time PCR is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to increased utilization of real-time PCR instruments in diagnostic applications particularly in COVID-19 diagnosis and research applications. The digital PCR is fastest growing instruments segment at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The software & Services market is accounted for revenue of $xx million in 2020.



The application market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, industrial applications, and others (blood screening and HLA typing). Among the applications, Clinical diagnostics is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in demand for PCR-based diagnostic solutions. Industrial applications is fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Clinical diagnostic market is sub-segmented into infectious diseases and non-infectious diseases. Among these, infectious diseases are accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, particularly in COVID-19. Non-infectious diseases is fastest growing segment at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Infectious diseases are further segmented into Hepatitis B and C testing, Tuberculosis diagnosis, HIV diagnosis, COVID-19 diagnosis and other infectious diseases. Among these, COVID-19 diagnosis is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 and an increase in demand for PCR-based early diagnosis solutions. Hepatitis B and C testing is fastest growing segment at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Non-infectious diseases market is sub-segmented into Cancer, Genetic Testing and Others. Among these, the Cancer segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increase incidence and prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for early disease diagnosis solutions. The genetic testing is fastest growing segment at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The industrial application market is further classified into Agriculture, Environment, Applied Testing, Animal Husbandry, Biomedical Research and Others. Among these, Biomedical Research is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The applied testing is fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Biomedical Research market is further sub-segmented into DNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression Analysis, DNA cloning and others. Among these, DNA sequencing is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Genotyping is fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Applied testing is further segmented into forensics and food safety testing. Among them, Forensics is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Food safety testing is fastest growing segment high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



The end- user market is segmented into Hospitals and laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, CRO’s and Biotech companies, Academics and Research institutions and others. Among these, Hospitals and laboratories accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in demand for PCR-based early diagnosis tastings. Academics and Research institutions is fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



By geography, the PCR global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K. and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2020. The factors such as increasing R&D and health care expenditure, increase in the incidence of infectious diseases particularly COVID-19 and non-infectious diseases with increased demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing funding from the government for the disease research, development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, growing focus towards personalized medicine and a growing number of startup companies engaged in developing advanced digital PCR systems & portable PCR solutions to use in research & diagnostics are driving the market.



The PCR global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. The key players in the PCR global market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Biomerieux SA (France), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).



