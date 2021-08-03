The global wearable injectors market is projected to reach USD 11.5billion by 2026 from USD 7.2billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.9%

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Injectors Market by Product Type, Therapy, Technology, Care Setting - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05588816/?utm_source=GNW

However, the preference for alternative drug delivery modes, high costs, and a poor reimbursement structure in developing countries are expected to limit the adoption of wearable injectors to a certain extent.



The on-body injectors segment holds the highest market share, by type, in thewearable injectors market, in the forecast period.

By type, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body injectors and off-body injectors.The on-body injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast year.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the patients ease to deliver a precise amount of drug to the body over a controlled period of time.



The spring based segment holds the highest market share, by technology, in the wearable injectors market, in the forecast period.

Based on technology, the wearable injectors market is segmented into spring-based, motor-driven, rotary pump, expanding battery, and other technologies.The spring-based technology segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for adhesive patches, as these devices are user-friendly and enable patients to accurately deliver the required drug subcutaneously.



The diabetes segment holds the highest market share, by therapy, in the wearable injectors market, in the forecast period.

Based on therapy, the wearable injectors market is segmented into immuno-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapies (such as Parkinson’s disease, thalassemia, and primary immunodeficiency disorders).The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to The high burden of diabetes across the globe, coupled with the growing availability of wearable injectors for the treatment of these diseases, is driving the growth of this market segment.



In wearable injectors market by end user segment, Hospitals and clinics holds the highest market share

Based on end user, the wearable injectors market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and home healthcare settings.The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for a larger market share during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising preference for the self-administration of medication and the increasing need to curb healthcare costs. In addition, the growing demand for technologically developed drug delivery approaches, which lower the hospitalization rate and require minimal expertise, is expected to boost the growth of the home healthcare settings segment.



North America holds the largest share in thewearable injectors market, by region, in the forecast period

The wearable injectors market in North America accounted for the largest market during the forecast period.The large share of North America in this market is to the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.



However, the Europe market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, Government support for drug development in Germany, Rising focus on biosimilar innovation in the UK, Favorable reimbursement scenario for various treatment options in France.



A breakdown of the primary participants for the wearable injectors marketreferred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–32%, and Others–25%

• By Region: North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%,RoW- 10%



The prominent players in the wearable injectors market include Becton, Dickinson and Company(US), Ypsomed(Switzerland), Amgen(US), Subcuject(Denmark), Enable Injections(US), Medtronic Plc(Ireland), Insulet Corporation(US), United Therapeutics Corp (Us), CeQur SA(Switzerland), Sensile Medical(Switzerland), Steadymed Therapeutics (US), ATS Automation(Canada), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc(US), Unilife Corporation(UK), Tandem Diabetes Care(US), Valeritas(US), Bühler Motor(Switzerland), Sonceboz(Switzerland), Noble(US), Elcam Drug Delivery Device(Israel), Bespak (UK), Stevanato Group(Italy), Sorrel Medical(Israel), Weibel CDS AG(Switzerland) and Neuma(US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various wearable injectorsand their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global wearable injectors marketand different segments such astype, technology, therapy, end userand region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would helpthemgarner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening theirmarket presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global wearable injectorsmarket

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product or service launches in the global wearable injectorsmarket

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regionsbytype, technology, therapy, end user,and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in theglobal wearable injectors market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis,and products& services of leading players in theglobal wearable injectors market.

