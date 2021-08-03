Global Camping Tent Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping Tent Market Research Report by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Camping Tent Market size was estimated at USD 2,714.60 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,865.28 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.88% to reach USD 3,826.61 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Camping Tent to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Distribution Channel, the Camping Tent Market was examined across Department Stores, E-Commerce Websites, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Sporting Goods Stores, and Warehouse Clubs.

Based on Type, the Camping Tent Market was examined across Bell Tent, Cabin Tent., Dome Tent., Teepee Tent, and Tunnel Tent.

Based on Geography, the Camping Tent Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Camping Tent Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Camping Tent Market, including AMG Group Ltd., Berghaus Limited, Big Agnes, Blacks Leisure PLC, Coleman Company, Inc., Craghoppers, Dometic Group, Exxel Outdoors, Gelert, Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoors Inc., KHYAM, Mountain Safety Research,, NEMO Equipment, Inc., Outdoor Revolution, Outwell, Ratos AB, Sierra Designs, Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Skandika GmBH, Snugpak Ltd, Sports Direct International, PLC, and The North Face.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Camping Tent Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Camping Tent Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Camping Tent Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Camping Tent Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Camping Tent Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Camping Tent Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Camping Tent Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing government promotion for adventure sports tourism

5.1.1.2. Growing consumer spending on adventure sports such as hiking, mountain climbing and trekking

5.1.1.3. Potential demand for easy to use and portable tents in outdoor activities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of technical camping tent

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging collaborations among companies to increase product penetration

5.1.3.2. Ongoing investment in innovative technologies with properties such as eco-friendly camping tents, lightweight materials, and compact design

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Seasonal demand of camping tents coupled with one time investment scenario

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Camping Tent Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Department Stores

6.3. E-Commerce Websites

6.4. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

6.5. Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

6.6. Warehouse Clubs



7. Camping Tent Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bell Tent

7.3. Cabin Tent.

7.4. Dome Tent.

7.5. Teepee Tent

7.6. Tunnel Tent.



8. Americas Camping Tent Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Camping Tent Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Camping Tent Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. AMG Group Ltd.

12.2. Berghaus Limited

12.3. Big Agnes

12.4. Blacks Leisure PLC

12.5. Coleman Company, Inc.

12.6. Craghoppers

12.7. Dometic Group

12.8. Exxel Outdoors

12.9. Gelert

12.10. Hilleberg the Tentmaker

12.11. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

12.12. KHYAM

12.13. Mountain Safety Research,

12.14. NEMO Equipment, Inc.

12.15. Outdoor Revolution

12.16. Outwell

12.17. Ratos AB

12.18. Sierra Designs

12.19. Simex Outdoor International GmbH

12.20. Skandika GmBH

12.21. Snugpak Ltd

12.22. Sports Direct International, PLC

12.23. The North Face



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c14i1