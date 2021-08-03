North America Cast-in-Place Concrete Flooring Market to hit $4.5 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the cast-in-place concrete flooring market of North America which estimates the market valuation will cross US$ 4.5 billion by 2027. North America flooring industry is expected to witness a significant growth in several end-use industries such as transportation, retail/FMCG, chemical, and logistics & distribution warehousing. End-use industries in this region are very significant for the worldwide supply of commodities. Industries are focusing on manufacturing plants at crucial locations and expanding efficient distribution network.

Additionally, North America is among the largest markets for these industries. Industry players are required to established hard and tough flooring systems to withstand various materials and forces in their manufacturing, warehouse, and retail facilities. The demand for Cast-in-Place flooring is expected to grow due to increasing applications in the aforementioned industries.

FDI inflow in the U.S. logistics & supply chain sector totaled to USD 3.5 billion in 2019. The cost of business logistics reached USD 1.63 trillion in 2019 or 7.6% of the U.S. GDP. The U.S. has an increasing demand for distribution and warehouse sectors. There will be a robust demand for concrete flooring to fulfil the implementation of before-mentioned expansion projects of new warehousing and distribution facilities. Growing end-use industries are likely to propel North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market size over the coming years.

The textile segment in North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market generated a revenue over USD 215 million in 2020. The textile industry of North America is a competitive market, producing apparel yarns, raw materials, fabrics, home furnishing textiles, and other fabric materials. The U.S. textile industry is growing due to strong domestic demand and high-quality product. High consumer spending, growing per capita income, and developed economy are likely to boost the regional textile sector. The rising demand for apparel from gen Z and millennials will raise textile production in domestic and international markets, thereby, spurring the industry size. The rising number of textile manufacturing facilities and warehouses will drive the demand for Cast-in-Place concrete flooring over the coming years.

The Northeast U.S. cast-in-place concrete flooring market is forecast to witness 6% CAGR through 2027. The region is a powerhouse of economic output, manufacturing and producing over 20% of the nation's GDP. Rising population growth across the U.S. and Canada will enhance and propel economic growth and infrastructure investments. The growing construction sector in this region will also boost the market demand.

Some major findings of North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market report include:

Industrial output of North America rose notably as the value added by manufacturers in the United States surged by 7%, totaling to USD 2.4 trillion.





Rising consumption of cement along with increasing construction spending will give a positive outlook.





The growing e-commerce industry in the North America owing to high promotional activities, consumerism, and other economic forces has increased the demand for distribution centers and warehouses across the region.





The epidemic has plunged the airline industry into a chaos due to the sudden decrease in passenger traffic and revenue. Flights are suspended regionally and internationally, throwing the airline industry into a tailspin. North America cast-in-place concrete flooring market is expected to witness decreasing applications in the aviation industry.





Covid-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the global economy and all major industries that contribute to the economy. The construction industry is facing significant challenges due to major supply chain disruptions.





There will be huge opportunities for the cast-in-place concrete flooring market post pandemic, the demand will rise due to stimulus package and integrated efforts by government and private sectors.

