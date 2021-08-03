The global clinical trial imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.4billion by 2026 from USD 1.0billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Services, Modality, Therapeutic Areas, End user - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04499028/?utm_source=GNW





The service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in theclinical trial imaging market, by product, during the forecast period

Theclinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software based on product and service. In 2020, the service segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial imaging market. increase in R&D spending and growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based onend user, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented intopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical devices manufacturers, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes and other end users.In 2020, the medical device manufacturers segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to theincreasing number of CROs, increase R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionclinical trial imaging market

The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increase in R&D spending are driving the growth of the clinical trial imaging market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• ICON plc. (Ireland)

• BioTelemetry Inc. (US)

• Biomedical Systems Corporation (US)

• Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US)

• IXICO plc. (UK)

• Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia)

• Radiant Sage LLC. (US)

• BioClinica Inc. (US)

• Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US)

• Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US)

• Medical Metrics Inc. (US)

• Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc. (US)

• Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC. (US)

• anagram 4 clinical trials (Spain)

• Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company (Belgium)

• Calyx Group (UK)

• Bioseptive Inc. (Canada)

• ProScan Imaging LLC. (US)

• Micron Inc. (Japan)

• Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC (US)

• Perspectum Ltd. (UK)

• PharmtraceklinischeEntwicklung GmbH (Germany)

• WorldCare Clinical, LLC (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global clinical trial imaging market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product and service,modality, therapeutic area, end userand region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall clinical trial imaging market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

