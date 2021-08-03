New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126793/?utm_source=GNW



Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021-2031 - our new study reveals latest industry trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



The analyst understands that the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market will register robust growth. Real time sequencing, portability and compatibility to other devices is expected to drive the NGS platform market by 2031. NGS Market is highly competitive with presence of well-established players with limited scope of regional manufacturers for sequencing platforms. Although, the sequencing services market will exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, with ever decreasing whole genome sequencing costs, thereby providing excellent commercial opportunities for new sequencing service providers worldwide.



Reagents & Consumables market valued XX million is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2031. Consumables & Reagents are crucial for conducting various steps of DNA or RNA sequencing. Many companies have their presence in this segment owing to high demand for kits and reagents. Most of the companies offer kits and reagents which are compatible for specific sequencing platform.



Bioinformatics has emerged as an important branch of NGS industry with many players venturing this segment to provide services such as data analytics, data management and data storage support for big research institutes, academics centers and mid-sized companies.



Application of sequencing for precision medicine and biomarker discovery is expected to drive the demand for sequencing services owing to growing incidence of cancer cases worldwide. Moreover, other applications such as prenatal screening and agriculture and animal genomics is expected to widen and expand the scope of NGS applications market. At the same time, lack of skilled labor force is expected to restrict the market growth.



North America continues to retain its hold on NGS market and accounts to have the largest market with presence of favourable government regulations, easy access to sequencing services along with relatively high insurance coverage across the region. The Asian region is expected to foresee the highest growth with companies such as BGI Genomics aggressively making its presence in global market. Our report keeps you informed and up to date with latest developments across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.



The report also captures information pertaining to latest mergers & acquisitions, technological innovations, geographical expansion plans of all the leading players of this industry. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



The report provides in-depth information of key investment trends in global NGS market, subdivided by type of technology, services, platforms and applications.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



This report will answer questions such as:

. What is the NGS market status in 2020and how it will evolve through 2031?

. What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the NGS market?

. How will each NGS submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will each segment account for in 2031?

. How will individual leading national markets perform over the forecast period, and what are their drivers and restraints?

. What have been the major developments of the leading national markets for NGS market over recent years, leading to their current market status?

. How will the market shares of the regional and leading national markets evolve by 2031, and which geographical region will lead in 2031?



Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



1) The Report provides NGS Market By Technology Forecast 2021-2031

. Sequencing By Synthesis

. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

. Oxford Nanopore Sequencing

. Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing



2) The Report provides NGS Market By Products & Services

. Products

. Services



3) The Report provides NGS Products Market By Products

. Illumina Sequencing Tools Market

. ThermoFischer Sequencing Tools Market

. Pacific Biosciences Tools Market

. Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Tools Market

. Other Sequencing Tools Market



4) The Report provides NGS Market, By Services

. Sequencing Services

. Bioinformatics Services



5) Report provides NGS Market By Type of Sequencing Services

. Whole Genome Sequencing

. Exome Sequencing

. Targeted Sequencing

. RNA Sequencing

. ChIP Sequencing

. De Novo Sequencing

. Methyl Sequencing

. Other Sequencing



6) Report Provides Market By Applied Research

. Drug Discovery

. Diagnostics

. Personalized Medicine

. Genetic Screening

. Infectious Diseases

. Agriculture & Animal Research

. Others



7) Report Provides Market By End Users

. Pharmaceutical Firms

. Biotech Firms

. Hospital & Diagnostics Centers

. Other Institutes



8) Report Covers Regional Analysis



North America NGS Market

. US NGS Market

. Canada NGS Market



Europe NGS Market

. Germany

. UK

. France

. Italy

. Spain

. Rest of Europe



Asia NGS Market

. China

. India

. Japan

. Australia

. South Korea

. Rest of Asia



Latin America NGS Market

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa NGS Market

. GCC

. South Africa

. Rest of Latin America



Need industry data? Please contact us today.



9) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the NGS market:

. Agilent Technologies

. Beijing Genomics Institute

. Eurofins Scientific

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

. Illumina Inc.,

. Macrogen

. Oxford Nanopore Technologies

. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,

. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

. Qiagen NV.,

. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.,



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126793/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________