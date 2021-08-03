New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy R&D Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126792/?utm_source=GNW



Gene Therapy R&D Market- Our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues over the next decade



Facility Expansion Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects



The rise in clinical-stage start-ups has resulted in a shortage of viral vector manufacturing capacity among contract manufacturers, which new gene & cell therapy companies rely on for early-stage development. As these businesses grow to commercial size, they often tend to have complete control over their manufacturing to avoid the complications of outsourcing. As a result, biotech companies started to develop growth strategies, organize internal teams, and/or seek site consultant advice.



Gene Therapies to Offer Promising Results for Patients Over the Next Decade



Gene therapies are among the most complicated medical treatments ever invented. They are producing promising results for patients because they are precisely programmed to replace faulty genes or reprogram and redirect immune cells against cancer. Children who are experiencing vision loss that may lead to blindness will be able to change their course. Cancer patients who have exhausted all other choices may be able to reclaim their lives. Although the possibilities provided by gene therapy seem endless, more work remains to be done to tackle more diseases and increase the number of patients that can be treated and cured using these amazing medicines.



Which Factors Are Driving the Growth of Gene Therapy R&D Market?

. Robust Gene Therapy Pipeline to Boost Growth

. Increasing Investments by Major Players to Augur Market Growth

. Growing Prevalence of Targeted Diseases Treatment

. Technological Advancements to Fuel Market Growth



What are the Opportunities for Gene Therapy R&D Market Players?

. Growing Number of Clinical Trials to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Gene Therapy R&D Market Segmentation



Disease

. Cancer

. Rare Diseases: Oncologic, Non-Oncologic

. Cardiovascular Diseases

. Ophthalmic Diseases

. Hematology

. Neurological

. Diabetes Mellitus

. Other Diseases



Vector

. Viral

- Retrovirus

- Adenovirus

- AAV

- Lentivirus

- Others

. Non-Viral

- Naked DNA

- Gene Gun

- Electroporation

- Lipofection



Techniques

. Gene Augmentation Therapy

. Gene Replacement Therapy



By Region

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Recovery Scenarios



This report includes Baseline Forecasts along with Different Rebound Scenarios to help analyze the global Gene Therapy R&D market-no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 16 of the major companies involved in the Gene Therapy R&D Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report are UniQure B. V., Biogen, Bluebird Bio, Spark Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Roche), Bayer, Pfizer, Inc., Applied Genetic, Oxford Biomedica, GenSight Biologics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Voyager Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Benitec BioPharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Gilead Lifesciences, Inc., Sanofi, Transgene, Calimmune, Inc. (CSL Behiring), Astellas Pharma Inc., American Gene Technologies, and Orchard Therapeutics among other prominent players.



